Marvel Rivals Trailer Debuts, PC Superhero Shooter Game Launches in May

Marvel Rivals trailer drops! Get ready for 6v6 superhero battles in this PC shooter launching in May. Closed Alpha coming soon!

Marvel fans and gamers, get ready for the ultimate superhero showdown! NetEase Games and Marvel have unveiled the thrilling announcement trailer for “Marvel Rivals,” an adrenaline-pumping team-based shooter. Buckle up for explosive 6v6 battles featuring your favorite Marvel heroes and villains as the game launches on PC this May.

Key Highlights

Dynamic Superhero Roster: Choose from a star-studded lineup of Marvel icons, each with unique powers and abilities.

Unleash devastating combos and special moves by strategically pairing up your heroes. Destructible Battlegrounds: Wage war in iconic locations from across the Marvel Multiverse, leaving a trail of destruction in your wake.

The Marvel Rivals Experience

The electrifying announcement trailer for “Marvel Rivals” showcases the game’s fast-paced, action-packed gameplay. Players will assemble their ultimate Marvel dream team and engage in thrilling 6v6 battles. From street brawls to cosmic clashes, the action takes places in fully destructible environments inspired by beloved Marvel locations.

The game boasts a cel-shaded art style that brings Marvel’s legendary characters to life. Players can pick from a diverse roster featuring Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and many more. Each hero and villain possesses distinct abilities, encouraging strategic team building and experimentation.

View the trailer for “Marvel Rivals” below.

Harnessing the Power of Teamwork

“Marvel Rivals” emphasizes teamwork and synergy. Unleash devastating “Team-Up Skills” by combining the powers of different heroes. These spectacular moves allow you to turn the tides of battle. For instance, Rocket Raccoon might hop on Groot’s shoulders for a powerful ranged attack, while Iron Man gets a Hulk-powered Gamma Ray boost!

Get Ready to Rumble

If you’re itching to dive into the superhero action, you’re in luck. A Closed Alpha test for “Marvel Rivals” is scheduled for April, giving a limited number of players early access. The full PC launch will follow in May, available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Console versions have not yet been announced.

Marvel Rivals Release Date

Here’s the breakdown of what we know about the Marvel Rivals release schedule: