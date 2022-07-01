MapmyIndia Maps Elevates In-Car Navigation and Vehicle Tracking Experience in Maruti Suzuki Cars

Ads

Mappls (MapmyIndia, “C.E. Infosystems”), India’s leading digital mapping, geospatial software and location-based IoT deep-tech company, location services is being used in Maruti Suzuki cars to deliver precise and hassle-free in-car navigational experience to drivers all over India.

Maruti Suzuki, the largest vehicle manufacturer, has incorporated NaviMaps—powered by Mappls—into its Smartplay Studio infotainment system. NaviMaps delivers a better, safer and innovative approach to in-car navigation with advanced routing algorithms that are integrated with accurate and high-precision 3D maps. Users get access to features that allows them to browse a map on the dashboard screen; search for places by house number, pin code, Mappls Pin (6-digital short code); quickly browse through a preset list of points of interest (POI) in the vicinity; get speed alerts, traffic signs and junction views; and get up to three alternative routes to the destination.

Vehicle owners also get 5 years of free map updates, live traffic information, ability to update over-the-air (OTA), and free activation of premium NaviMaps features.

Connect, an Android/iOS smartphone app for Maruti Suzuki ‘smart’ cars, lets owners track their four-wheelers remotely. This app is also powered by Mappls, enabling users to view vehicle location, receive alerts when a car enters or leaves a pre-defined area (geo-fencing), and intuitively share trip statistics with contacts. With Connect, users are better informed about their vehicle whereabouts, get driving analytics reports, roadside assistance, and even access features via a smartwatch.

Ads

Caption (L-R): NaviMaps by Mappls in Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio; The Suzuki Connect app, also powered by Mappls, displays detailed car stats remotely