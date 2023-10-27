Low-Cost MacBook Rumor: Finally Making Sense in 2023?

Rumours of a low-cost MacBook have been circulating for years, but they may finally come to fruition in 2023. Apple’s switch to its own custom-designed M-series chips has made it possible to produce more affordable Macs, and a low-cost MacBook could target students, budget-conscious consumers, and emerging markets.

Apple is also reportedly working on a new MacBook Air with a lower price tag.

Apple has historically been reluctant to release lower-priced products, but the company may be changing its tune. In recent years, Apple has released more affordable versions of its products, such as the iPhone SE and the iPad Air. A low-cost MacBook would be a natural addition to Apple’s product lineup and would help the company reach a wider audience.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on two new MacBook models for 2023, one of which is expected to be a low-cost model. Kuo believes that the low-cost MacBook will have a 12-inch display and will be powered by an M2 or M3 chip.

Another analyst, Mark Gurman, has also reported that Apple is working on a new MacBook Air with a lower price tag. Gurman believes that the new MacBook Air could be released as early as March 2023.

A low-cost MacBook would be a welcome addition to the Mac lineup. It would make Macs more accessible to students, budget-conscious consumers, and people in emerging markets. It would also help Apple compete with other tech companies that offer more affordable laptops.

According to analysts, Apple is working on two new MacBook models for 2023, one of which is expected to be a low-cost model. The low-cost MacBook is expected to have a 12-inch display and will be powered by an M2 or M3 chip.

