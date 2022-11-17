Listicle on Best smartphones with unique designs to gift the men in your life this International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day is coming up, and there’s no better time to celebrate the men in your life by finding them the perfect tech gift. With so many gadgets in the market, it can be hard to know what to get a guy who already has a lot; this is where multi-functional devices, such as value-for-money smartphones come in as a safe bet. They are easy on the pocket and offer amazing utility while looking cool. Having choices while purchasing anything is great, but having too many choices can get confusing. To avoid that situation, we bring you a list of the top 5 smartphones that come with great features and would make for the perfect gifting option this International Men’s Day.

realme 9i 5G- INR 15999

A smart choice for smart men is what the realme 9i 5G is, that comes with stunning laser light design that would add to their appeal. Flaunting a 90 Hz Ultra smooth display, this phone comes with Dimensity 810 5G processor for mighty performance. The smartphone is packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery that provides fast charging for all day long streaming experience. The phone has a 50 MP AI Triple camera that gives you ultra clear shots with an 8MP selfie camera to capture the best moments. Grab your realme 9i 5G in three unique colors- Soulful Blue, Metallica Gold and Rocking Black in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at INR 14,999 and 6GB+128GB priced at INR 16,999 on realme’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Vivo T1 5G – INR 16990

Another exciting option is Vivo T1 5G that comes with stunning designs and colours. It has 120 Hz of beautiful immersive display which gives a better experience with smoother-looking motions on the screen, this phone comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor that lets your men multitask with higher speed. A huge 5,000 mAh battery provides him extreme gaming and streaming experience. The phone has a 50MP triple camera specification with 16 MP front camera for beautiful snap. Vivo T1 5G is available in two colors- Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy in three storage variants 4GB+128GB priced at INR 15,990, 6GB+128GB at 16,990 and 8 GB+128GB priced at INR 19,990 on Vivo’s official website and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – INR 15999

If the men in your life love gaming, photography and are always multitasking, give them The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G that comes in multiple exciting colors and designs and a 6.5″ Full HD Display. The phone provides an efficient performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Processor and 2GB RAM + 32GB internal memory along with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G packs with 50 MP+8MP+2Mp triple camera specification and 8MP front allow you to capture stunning photos. It is available in 3 colors- Aqua Blue, Copper Blush and Forest Green in two storage variants: 4GB RAM + 128 GB ROM priced at INR 14,999 and 6GB + 128 GB at INR 15,999 on Flipkart and Amazon.

Motorola moto G62 5G- INR 15999

Yet another great choice for those who love design over anything else is the moto G62 5G that has a beautiful 6.5 inches display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone provides him a massive performance with an Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and available in two variants of RAM i.e. 6GB and 8GB RAM which lets gaming and streaming last longer with a massive 5000mAh battery. moto G62 5G packs with 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera and 16MP front allows you to capture stunning photos with 128GB internal memory. This phone is available in two unique color options – Frosted Blue and Mighty Gray in storage variant: 6GB priced at INR 15,999 and 8GB at INR 17,999 on Motorola’s official website and Flipkart.

Poco X4 Pro 5G – INR 16999

To uplift his passion for photography, Poco X4 Pro 5G is the perfect gift that packs a 64MP Triple Rear Camera with a 16MP Front Camera that allows him to create picturesque memories. Having a 6.67″ AMOLED Display with stagelight design and lightweight, this phone is a stunning option you can grab. The phone provides a powerful performance with Snapdragon 695 Processor with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery as well as 67W Sonic charging lets him stream and enjoy without any worry. This phone is available in three colors- Laser Black, Laser Blue and Yellow in storage combinations: 6GB+64GB priced at INR 16,999, and 8GB + 128GB priced at INR 19,999 on Flipkart.