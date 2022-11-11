Swedish audio & home speaker brand defunc enters india in partnership with salora international

DEFUNC, global audio brand based in Stockholm has made its entry into the fast-growing Indian audio products segment. The Swedish firm has introduced a range of products that include multi-room, smart Wi-Fi home speaker solutions and a range of truly wireless stereo (TWS) Earbuds and EarPods. The company has made a strategic alliance with Delhi headquartered Salora International Limited, a leading consumer electronics company of India for brand’s sales & Marketing distribution in India.

Mr. Johan Wahlbäck, CEO and Founder, Defunc said “For Defunc products, India is a strategically important market and a natural step on our expansive journey for the brand into new markets. We see great potential here and have offered competitive products for Indian consumers. With these launches, Defunc continues to keep up with its vision of introducing exceptional home speaker technology offerings to consumers.”

To begin with, Defunc has launched 2 versions of WI-FI HOME SPEAKERS & 5 models of EARBUDS in India. The Wi Fi Home Speakers comprises small (40 w) and large (100 w) sizes with 2 colour options in grey and black, which are compatible with all music genres and audio types. These include Coloured Speaker Fronts, Custom Printed Fronts, Adjustable Floor Stands, and Wall and Corner Mounts. The users can select from a range of accessories, including floor stands, mounts and coloured fronts. The Defunc earbuds are namely Defunc True Basic, Defunc True Talk, Defunc True Sport, Defunc True Audio, and Defunc True Music. These variants are meant for basic conversation, sports activity, music and entertainment and gaming respectively.

The company has developed these products along with top Swedish audio engineer and acoustics expert Henrik Isaksson.

DEFUNC HOME SPEAKERS

Launched in black and white colours, the sleek-designed home speakers come with features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Aux-In connectivity, Application control and Bass reflex.

THE KEY SPECIFICATIONS,

Defunc Home multi-room speaker system is a network of speakers connected via Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), as opposed to one speaker connected via Bluetooth. These come with in-built Alexa and AirPlay 2 and support Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect for streaming. Additionally, it supports Amazon Music, Apple Music (iOS), Deezer, iHeartRadio, Napster, Qobuz, and TuneIn. These can receive commands via Alexa Voice Service (AVS). The possibility of connecting multiple speakers to create a network of home speakers makes the Defunc multi-room home speakers more stable and delivers higher quality audio connection and sound. Being independent of the location of the sound source, these can stream music either from a smartphone or a computer. Users can group and ungroup speakers to play the same track everywhere or choose different tunes in different rooms. And the speakers can connect directly with the user’s preferred streaming service and can be controlled with an App.

In terms of connectivity, these speakers support Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX IN. The speakers support a variety of file formats, including AAC/HE-AAC, AC3, AIFF, ALAC, APE OPUS, FLAC, MP3, MP4, OGG, Stereo PCM and WAV.

While the small speakers have a frequency range of 30 to 20,000 Hz, the large speakers have a range starting at 50 Hz. Small and large home speakers are 200 mm and 300 mm in height and width, respectively. While the small speakers weigh 1.6 kg (speaker and stand only), the large speakers weigh 3.9 kg (speaker and stand only). Targeting users with an aesthetic sense, the company offers coloured fronts to match the colour of the walls and cabinets.

PRICE DETAILS

While the small Defunc smart home speakers come at Rs.21999, the large Defunc smart homes speakers cost Rs.36999.

TWS DEFUNC EARBUDS

Ergonomically-designed TWS earbuds come in different formats as per the Customer use. Defunc has come up with six different colours in each of these variants, namely:

– Defunc True Basic & True Music as entry level earbuds with excellent Sound Quality.

– Defunc True Talk is Fortified with the Pure Voice™ Bone Conductor Sensor Technology.

– Defunc True Sport has been designed for people involved in sports activity and it has high water resistance.

– Defunc True Audio is designed for gaming and streaming. It can be connected via app and provides best audio Quality.

Through the mobile application, the user can adjust the equalizer to their own preference or use our pre-set settings for different kinds of music; R&B, Rock, Classical, Pop, or Dance Music.

Defunc Earbuds come with IPX 4 and 5 waterproof rating and are sweat-resistant and offer a truly immersive music experience. The technology creates an advanced version Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), providing the users the best possible conditions for conversations in noisy or windy surroundings.

Each earbud variant offers slightly different talk time (5-6 hours) and total play time (20-30 hrs). All other variants offer a talk time that fall within this range. The Defunc earbuds support fast charging and can be play-ready within a short time. These come with a charging case and USB-C cable and Silicon ear tips. Only Defunc True Sport comes with additional Silicon sport wings. For connectivity, these come with Bluetooth 5.2 and can be voice-controlled.“Being connected and having access to great sound is a large part of our lives. Our products deliver on both design and function. In this light, the home environment and personal entertainment matter. Through the launches, we are enabling the consumer to seriously expand the sound experience in the home environment by adding multiple units for a more powerful sound experience and making it match the home interior. Our TWS earbuds will offer opportunity for entertainment while one is mobile.” added Mr. Johan Wahlbäck, CEO and Founder, Defunc

PRICE

The price of TWS earbuds start with Rs 2499 (True Basic and True Music) and goes up to Rs 5499 (True Audio, True Sport and True Talk).

Users can accessories the speakers by buying customised fronts, mounts and floor stands as per the requirement for small & large speakers. A Defunc floor stand comes in two colours — white and black.

Commenting on the tie-up with Salora, Mr. Johan Wahlbäck added, “It is a delight to enter the huge Indian market with such a strong and experienced partner. It will be exciting to follow the brand’s journey in the Indian market going forward.”

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Gopal Jiwarajka, CMD, Salora International said, “We are delighted to partner with Defunc in India. We have a good idea of what Indian consumers are looking for, we have a very strong distribution at place. Our ability to market it, build the awareness and distribution. We’d like to think of ourselves as the brands proxy in India”

The newly launched products will be available across premium offline retailer stores across all major cities in India by the end of year 2022. Will be available in around 100 premium retailers in India and will add another 500 retailers by the end of March 2022. The products can also be found across all major online channels including Amazon and Flipkart soon.