Listicle on Best 5G Smartphones with stylish looks and great features

With the recent launch of 5G services in India, the Smartphone industry has witnessed a tremendous surge in the demand of 5G smartphones. Customers are looking for better options that not only support a superfast 5G experience but are a complete package, meaning that they flaunt great designs and come equipped with other great features, as well. To cater to this increase in demand, brands are also focusing on launching 5G enabled phones that look great and are loaded with amazing features. To clear the clutter among the plethora of newly launched 5G phones, we bring you the top 5 phones that do not compromise in looks, features or 5G capabilities.

realme GT NEO 3T – INR 29,999

realme GT NEO 3T flaunts a unique Racing Flag design showcases its ultimate 5G ultra fast speed experience. With a 6.62in 120 Hz AMOLED E4 display, you get a super bright and color accurate live stream and gaming experience. The phone comes with 64 MP AI primary camera + 8 MP ultra wide + 2 MP macro camera that capture your clearer moment. The 5000mAh massive battery delivers all day power that never lets you wait for your streaming with 80W of superDart charge. Built with a unique Snapdragon 870 5G flagship chipset that takes performance and efficiency to new heights. The all new realme GT NEO 3T is available in 3 exciting colors- Dash Yellow, Drifting White and Shade Black. Available in three storage variants 6+128GB priced at INR 25,999 and 8+128GB priced at INR 27,999 and 8+256GB priced at INR 29,999 on realme’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

POCO F3 GT – INR 28,999

The new POCO F3 GT is another stylish option that comes with an amazing slipstream design with a maglev trigger. Flaunting a 6.67 inch 120 Hz Turbo AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5, this phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 for faster and stronger 5G experience. The 5065mAh + 67W Sonic Charge 3.0 battery provides fast charging and unending streaming for all day long. The phone has a triple camera specification with a 64 MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera to capture ultra smooth pictures. POCO F3 GT is available in 2 colors- Gunmetal silver and Predator Black. Available in two storage variants 6+128GB and 8+128GB priced at INR 28,999 on Flipkart.

realme GT 2 – INR 29,999

The all new realme GT2 is another 5G smartphone that comes with the Snapdragon 888 for superfast 5G experience. Highlighting a trendsetting paper-inspired design, this phone is available in three unique and exciting colors: Steel Black, Paper White and Paper Green. With a 6.62 in display for a contrasting experience, the phone comes with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 with OIS main camera, 2MP macro and 119degree wide angle triple camera. The 5000mAh massive battery for upto 20 hour of video streaming with 65W of superDart that charge in just 33 minutes. The Snapdragon 888 5G processor provides 25% increased CPU performance. Available in two storage variants 8+128GB priced at INR 29,999 and 12+256GB priced at INR 33,999 on realme’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

iQOO 9 SE – INR 29,999

The all new iQOO 9 SE 5G flaunts amazing design with all new Space Fusion color with 6.62 inch 120 Hz AMOLED Display and a unique dual chipset Snapdragon 888 5G +Intelligent Display Chip for superfast 5G experience. The phone comes with the premium technique that provides cleaner visual appearance and enhanced texture. It has 4G Extended RAM 2.0 for unending streaming with a 66W fast charging battery that reaches 100% in just 39 minutes. iQOO 9 SE is available in two amazing colors- Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra. It is available in 2 storage variants: 8+128GB priced at INR 29,999 and 12+256GB priced at INR 33,990 on IQOO’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

OnePlus Nord 2T – INR 28,999

This ultra new 5G smartphone has an effortlessly smooth stylish design with 6.43 inches 90 Hz FHD + AMOLED Display with a uniquely designed 50 MP Sony IMX766 flagship camera with OIS that captures the moment. Available in two exciting color palettes i.e Jade Fog and Space Shadow, this phone specifies 80W SUPERVOOC to support all day long experience with 15minutes of charging. It is available in 2 storage variants: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage priced at INR 28,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage priced at INR 33,999 on the OnePlus official website, Flipkart and Amazon