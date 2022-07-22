Lightweight and High-Performance laptops with best display under Rs. 70,000

Ads

In the world of digitalisation and innovation, portability is the need of the hour. People are looking for ultralight laptops with high performance and display that will give them a seamless experience by making them great for traveling and working on the go. Here is the compiled list of new generation laptops that are on sale during Amazon Prime Days.

Amazon’s Prime Day Sale 2022 begins on July 23rd, 12 am, and will last through July 24th. Customers will enjoy great offers on laptops coupled with multiple bank payment options.

FCCL – CH Series Notebook- The CH series notebooks are lightweight, starting at only 988g, and have a rugged design for everyday use. These notebooks feature a 13.3” wide viewing display, with up to 400nits peak brightness, and Dirac sound tuning technology that transforms any room into an immersive space. There are four sound setting modes that can help deliver the perfect audio – for playing music and watching movies, to voice recognition and customised tuning. Users can also enjoy high-resolution photos, video, and other content in stunning detail with USB Type C Thunderbolt port output, allowing display of the computer’s video at 8K display (HDMI output supports 4K display).

Ads

Price – INR 69,990 (IGZO panel)

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 – The ultra thin lightweight laptop with Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14 designed especially to withstand rugged usage and can handle accidental knocks, drops, and even spills.It makes the working experience seamless with an extensive array of connectivity options like Thunderbolt 4 USB 3.2, HDMI, 4-in-1 card reader, and an audio combo port that connects to a wide spectrum of accessories without using dongles and adapters. It supports two 4K displays and comes with Dolby audio certified stereo speakers.which makes the video experience immersive for the users.

Price – INR 59,990

ASUS Vivobook 15 2022 – The Asus Vivobook 15 comes with 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen with a peak brightness of 220nits and a basic 45% NTSC color gamut. It weighs 1.7 Kgs and is made for everyday use with a built- in speaker and mic . It has long battery life which promises to give the best performance with seamless experience for the user.

Price – INR 57,990

Dell Inspiron 15 – The laptop comes with 11th Generation Intel Core™ processors giving smooth, responsive and seamless multitasking experience. The device comes with extra power of optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics with up to 2GB GDDR5 graphics memory. The all new mechanical camera shutter protects privacy and gives you the luxury of reading, watching, andchat all day with peace of mind. The 1.3mm key travel provides a satisfying typing experience to the user while keeping your device slim and trim.

Price- INR 66,989

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 – The device comes with 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor (1.3 GHz up to 4.4 GHz 12 MB L3 Cache) which gives the user a super fast experience. It comes with a powerful expandable storage setting that allows the consumer to work peacefully without worrying about the storage space. The device promises to give long lasting battery life which perfectly fits for the corporate professionals. It provides a wide range of storage ports which discards the consumer to carry extra multi cable. This perfectly fit for virtual business meeting as it eliminates the external distractions and giving an intelligent video calling experience.