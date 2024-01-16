LG Set to Unveil XR Headset, Rivaling Apple Vision Pro

LG Electronics, known for its innovation in consumer electronics, has announced plans to release an Extended Reality (XR) device, potentially as early as next year. This move positions LG as a new player in the burgeoning XR market, directly competing with tech giants like Apple and Samsung.

Key Highlights:

LG Electronics plans to release an XR device as early as next year.

Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset likely to power the new LG headset.

Potential partnership with Meta for future high-end headsets.

Rumored launch of the first headset from LG and Meta collaboration in 2025, priced around $2000.

LG’s move to compete with Apple Vision Pro and Samsung’s upcoming Google-powered headset.

The Road to XR for LG Electronics

LG’s journey into the XR world has been brief yet notable. The company had a stint in virtual reality (VR) in 2016 with a smartphone-tethered headset and a PC-tethered SteamVR headset prototype in 2017, neither of which gained significant traction. This history sets the stage for LG’s renewed focus on XR technology.

LG’s History and Renewed Commitment to XR

While LG’s past endeavors in VR were met with limited success, its current focus on XR represents a significant strategic pivot. The move to integrate XR device development into its TV division indicates a commitment to leveraging its existing strengths in display technology. This strategic alignment could give LG a unique edge in creating an XR device with superior visual capabilities, essential for immersive experiences.

The Potential Powerhouse Behind LG’s XR Device

The anticipated LG XR device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, a high-end XR chipset also chosen by other major companies for their upcoming headsets. This chipset is a promising sign of the device’s capabilities and positions it as a strong competitor in the high-end XR market segment.

Collaboration with Meta: A Strategic Move?

Reports suggest that LG may be partnering with Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for the development of future high-end headsets. This partnership, if confirmed, could leverage LG’s hardware expertise and Meta’s software prowess, creating a formidable competitor in the XR space. The first product of this collaboration is rumored to launch in 2025, with a price tag of around $2000.

LG’s Strategy to Compete in the XR Market

LG’s foray into the XR market is a strategic move to compete with established players like Apple, whose Vision Pro headset is also making waves in the industry. LG’s focus on high-end, immersive XR experiences, coupled with its potential partnership with Meta, positions the company to capture a significant share of the high-end XR market.

In conclusion, LG Electronics is gearing up to enter the XR market with a device that could shake up the current landscape. By leveraging advanced technology like the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset and potentially collaborating with Meta, LG is poised to offer a high-end XR experience. This move marks LG’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the immersive technology space, directly challenging competitors like Apple’s Vision Pro and Samsung’s upcoming headset.