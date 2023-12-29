LG MyView Monitors Blur Lines Between Productivity & Entertainment with Streaming & Microsoft 365 Integration

LG Electronics unveiled its newest smart monitor lineup, MyView, at CES 2024, blurring the lines between productivity and entertainment. These sleek displays offer a one-stop solution for work, streaming, and casual browsing, boasting seamless integration with popular streaming services and Microsoft 365, all without needing a PC.

Key Highlights:

WebOS 23: MyView monitors run on the latest webOS 23, providing a user-friendly interface for accessing an array of streaming services, productivity apps, and more.

Microsoft 365 Integration: Access and edit Microsoft Office documents directly on the monitor, eliminating the need for a separate computer.

Streaming Powerhouse: Enjoy your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube directly on the MyView monitor, eliminating the need for streaming devices.

Wireless Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable wireless connection to the internet and compatible peripherals, simplifying your workspace.

Sleek Design: MyView boasts a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design, enhancing aesthetics and immersion.

Award-Winning Display: The 32SR85U model has been honored with CES 2024 Innovation Award, 2023 Red Dot Design Award, and 2023 iF Design Award.

A Productivity & Entertainment Hub:

LG MyView caters to both work and leisure needs. With webOS 23, users can access cloud-based Microsoft 365 applications, view and edit documents directly on the monitor, and even schedule meetings through Google Calendar. This eliminates the need for a separate computer, making MyView a versatile hub for remote work.

For entertainment enthusiasts, MyView shines as a streaming powerhouse. Built-in apps for popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube offer instant access to movies, shows, and music, eliminating the need for additional streaming devices. AirPlay 2 and Miracast compatibility enhance the experience by allowing wireless screen mirroring from smartphones and tablets.

Technical Specifications:

MyView monitors come in several sizes, including a 31.5-inch 4K model with HDR10 support and a 60Hz refresh rate. Other features include a 5ms response time, built-in speakers, and a detachable Full HD webcam for video conferencing.

Pricing and Availability:

While LG hasn’t revealed pricing and availability details yet, the MyView monitors are expected to hit shelves in the coming months following their CES showcase.

LG MyView monitors bridge the gap between work and entertainment, offering a user-friendly experience with built-in streaming services, Microsoft 365 integration, and a sleek design. This innovative lineup redefines the smart monitor category, catering to modern users who demand a versatile and stylish display solution.