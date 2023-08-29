Consistent Unveils Two Cutting-Edge Frameless Monitors with Display Excellence – CTM2200 & CTM2400

Consistent Infosystems, one of the fastest-growing Indian IT hardware manufacturing brand with products catering to the IT, Electronic & Home Entertainment Industry has proudly announced the launch of two groundbreaking models in their monitor range – ‘CTM2200’ & ‘CTM2400’. These innovative additions boast frameless and slim designs, encased in an elegant white body, promising to elevate user experience like never before.

The CTM2200 captivates with a generous 54.6cm wide display, ensuring a mesmerizing visual experience. With a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 Full HD, users can expect nothing short of crystal clear clarity in every frame. Emphasizing eco-friendliness, this model boasts remarkably low power consumption, consuming only 21W without compromising on performance. Enriching the multimedia experience, the inbuilt speaker delivers an immersive sound to your ears.

The CTM2400 takes visual immersion to a whole new level with its wide form factor, spanning an expansive 60.5 cm display size. Witness lifelike images and vibrant colors with a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 Full HD, catering to the most demanding tasks. Promising an eco-conscious design, this model boasts power consumption of less than 24W, reflecting a commitment to energy efficiency. Just like the CTM2200, this model is also equipped with an inbuilt speaker to 2x the user experience.

“Consistent Infosystems continues to drive innovation in the technology landscape, and these new range of monitors showcase our dedication to keep delivering cutting-edge products with enhanced quality. The CTM2200 and CTM2400 stand as a testament to our commitment to offering state-of-the-art displays that enrich our customers’ lives” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, and Mr. Nitin Bansal, Founder & MD, Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

Pricing and Availability:

The new CTM 2200 and CTM2400 LED monitors are priced at INR 10,499 and INR 12,999 respectively. These monitors also come with a 3-year warranty and can be purchased through all Consistent branches.