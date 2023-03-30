LG electronics launches 2023 range of AI+ dual inverter air conditioners

LG Electronics, a consumer durable & air conditioner major in India, today announced the launch of its new 2023 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners under its AI+, health and hygiene portfolio. Under the latest range, LG is introducing air conditioners that come equipped with features such as AI +, Plasmaster Ionizer++, Hot & cold, and LG ThinQ (WIFI AC’s) that can be operated with voice command, thus making them touch free. The 2023 range also comes with a New BEE star rating for improved energy efficiency.

The new line up of 81 models from LG, is set to bring Advance technology that delivers convenience to consumers. There has been an increased demand for energy efficient air conditioners. Addressing this need LG has introduced AI+ Dual Inverter air conditioner which provide cooling based on the usage pattern of the consumer. These air conditioners also come with convertible technology that reduces the power consumption and provide faster cooling. Consumer can operate these AC from 40% to 110% of capacity. Aesthetically pleasing, the new range of AC is in floral and regal pattern design.

LG has also introduced 2 New Models of Air Conditioner with Hot & Cold Features under its new range, a better alternative to Oil Heaters, these ACs deliver clean and pure air along with reduced energy consumption. Additionally, the new line-up also includes 2 models of Plasmaster Ionizer++ ACs that offers Air Purification basis Ion diffuser & Filtration system.

The air conditioner giant enhanced its technology LG ThinQ (WIFI AC’s) range of ACs in 5 star range from 7 to 17 which takes consumers’ convenience to the next level. Now more customers can experience LG ThinQ technology, which allows users to control & monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant AI .Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through LG’s smart ThinQ. The latest range also comes equipped with a Low gas detection system that detects low refrigerant level, notifying the user and shutting down the system.

Announcing launch of this new range of air conditioners Mr Kulbhushan Bhardwaj- Senior GM & Business Head- Air conditioners- LG Electronics India, said; “Health & hygiene with AI enabled AC has become a key parameter for consumers when purchasing home appliances. Addressing this evolving need, our new line up of air conditioners are equipped with features that ensure a clean and healthy environment. The 2023 models come with a new BEE rating, offering our consumers with the best energy efficiency solutions. We are committed to Self-reliant India initiative, the vision of new India envisaged by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our entire new range of split AC’s are made in India.”

Some of the key features of the 2023 AC lineup are given below –