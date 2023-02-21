Lenovo’s Latest ThinkBook™ Plus Promises Optimum Productivity in a Hybrid Environment

Lenovo, the global technology leader, unveiled the newest addition to its ThinkBook series of laptops today– the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3. The laptop is equipped with an industry-first 17.3” inch ultra-wide 21:10 aspect ratio primary display along with an innovative 8-inch secondary touch-enabled display, and it is also available with a bundled digital pen. It greatly complements hybrid work requirements of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by helping them increase productivity, and ensuring effective collaboration and multitasking.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 establishes a balanced synergy between application sub-tools and document editing, thanks to its auxiliary display and complementary digital pen. This is the first stylus with PANTONE digital color, which allows color capturing through ColorKing and provides the user with multiple possibilities to create presentations and designs. The laptop also offers CO2 Offset Service that helps customers seamlessly offset carbon emissions for their new device at the point of purchase itself. Thus, they feel pride in owning a new device from Lenovo that doesn’t harm the environment.

Ashish Sikka, Director – Commercial 4P Strategy, Lenovo India said, “Lenovo is equipping businesses with cutting-edge devices for more fluid and flexible working environments. We as a company strongly believe in constant innovation and our ThinkBook portfolio is specifically designed to suit the evolving needs of small and medium businesses. The latest ThinkBooks are built with premium materials, are committed to ensuring security, and feature sophisticated and sustainable designs customized for the next generation of fearless business owners.”

In India, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available at a starting price of INR 1,94,990. Customers can buy the laptop online from lenovo.com or can order through local Lenovo channel partners.