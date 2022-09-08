Lexar launches the world’s fastest CFexpress TYPE B card DIAMOND series

Ads

Lexar, a leading global brand in flash memory solutions, has announced the launch of the world’s fastest Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND series, which is developed specifically keeping in mind the needs of the content creators and filmmakers. The best part about using the Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND series is that it amazingly accelerates your post-production workflow, with a stunning speed of 1900MB/s read and 1700MB/s 1 write, thereby increasing productivity and better exposure.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director, Lexar Co. Limited said “Lexar as a brand is committed to delivering the best, and since our priority is serving the needs of our consumers, we realized that most content creators and filmmakers are on a lookout for a better storage solution, which can give them a better speed to ease their transfer time, thereby enhancing the productivity. With PCIe Gen 3×2 and NVMe high-speed protocols, the Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card allows capturing the highest-quality RAW, ProRes, and 8K video with ease. It also supports VPG 400 specifications for professional-quality video, enabling seamless and sustained performance when content is written to the card”

Some of the key features that make the Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND Series are:

Superior performance with transfer speeds of up to 1900MB/s and write speeds up to 1700MB/s and minimum sustained write speeds of 1600MB/s 1

With read speeds of up to 1900MB/s 1, dramatically accelerating your post-production workflow from start to finish

Features blazing-fast write speeds of up to 1700MB/s 1 to capture smooth 8K RAW video. It is also compliant with VPG 400 video class

Features PCIe Gen 3×2 and NVMe protocols for the smooth, high-speed recording of the high- quality images and 8K video

Backward compatible with select XQD ® cameras 2

Lifetime limited warranty3

The DIAMOND Series is backward compatible with some XQD® cameras 2 for increased adaptability, allowing existing devices to benefit from next-generation performance. For further durability, the cards are engineered to be shock and vibration resistant, as well as resistant to severe temperatures*

Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND Series will be available in retail stores across India. The starting capacity of Lexar® Professional CFexpressTM Type B Card DIAMOND Series is 128GB, priced at Rs. 16000/-, and the maximum capacity is 256GB, priced at Rs. 26000.