Lexar launches the THOR DDR4 UDIMM Desktop Gaming Memory

Lexar, one of the global giants in flash memory solutions, has announced the launch of Lexar® THOR DDR4 UDIMM desktop memory for the Indian market, specifically designed for PC enthusiasts and gamers, who are in regular need of high gaming speed on their systems. Positioned to be the fastest in performance and high reliability in the series of desktop gaming memory by Lexar, THOR DDR4 shall be made available in all the leading retail stores at a whopping price of 8GB at Rs 4600/- & 32GB Kit at Rs 17900/- respectively from December onwards.

The range of these desktop gaming memory has got a high-speed DDR4 performance and comes with a space gray aluminum heat-spreader which not only gives the product a premium look finish but also enables a highly efficient heat dissipation to keep your system cool. Supporting a stunning speed of 3200Mbps, the THOR DDR4 supports XMP 2.0 that allows you to optimize and enhance your gaming experience without any worry of system lags. It comes in 8GB single modules to 16 GB dual channel kit capacity for now.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Director, Lexar Co. Limited said “We are thrilled to introduce Lexar THOR DDR4 UDIMM Desktop Memory to our range of products in the Indian market, which is meant to deliver exceptional performance to your systems, especially for gamers and PC users who are always in need of faster speed. Signature High-Speed DDR4 series modules offer better performance and add a much-needed boost to your computer. We will continue to expand our memory product lines to meet consumer needs by bringing a variety of easy-to-use products with a longer life, which means easy usage without the worry of speed. We shall continue to expand our offerings in the Indian market bringing in more reliable products, to meet the growing demands of our target audience.

Some of the key features that make the Lexar® THOR DDR4 UDIMM Desktop Memory

Capacity 16GB Kit (8GBx2), 8GB

Memory Type DDR4

Interface 288 PIN

3200Mbps (XMP 2.0)

Standard XMP OC

Speed

CAS Latency CL16-18-18-38 (XMP 2.0)

Voltage 1.35V (XMP 2.0)

Operating Temperature 0°C to 85°C (Surface)

Storage Temperature -55°C to 100°C

Module Size 138.4 x 35.2 x 6.4 mm (with heat spreader)

Application PC Upgrade and Gamer

All Lexar products undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with thousands of different cameras and digital devices to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.