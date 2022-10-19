Let’s make this Diwali fun & festive with the quirky gifts

Celebrated every year in the autumn by millions of people, Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in Indian culture. It is also probably the favorite and most celebrated Indian festival even by non-Indians worldwide. The beautiful festival of light celebrates new beginnings (also known as the Hindu New year) and the triumph of good over evil. The auspicious occasion of Diwali is an excellent instance where you need some excellent gift ideas. Diwali gifts could be tricky. You want to make sure that you give them a meaningful and memorable gift. Here are some gift for your tech lovers fam

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 features a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever. It has a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. It comes with 18-hour battery life, built with crack-resistant front crystal and IP6X certification for resistance to dust maintaining a WR50 water resistance rating. It continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG, Blood Oxygen sensor and app.4 watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types. The product is available on all apple stores and online stores like Amazon, Vijay Sales & Chroma.

PLAYGO N37

Available in elegant Black and Yellow, Teal as well as Red colour variants, PLAYGO N37 is a smartly designed Bluetooth earphone which alludes to premium design attributes explicitly for the contemporary needs of millennials and the Gen Z population. With the ultra-flexible neckband, wearing these earphones, automatically heightens the fashion quotient of the user.

A fully charged PLAYGO N37 can offer PLAY-time of up to 10 hours. However, even with a quick, 10 minutes of charge, the device can last for a whopping three hours of PLAYtime. Packed with a well-positioned mic for crystal clear voice communication as well as compatibility to voice assistants like Google, Siri, and Alexa, PLAYGO N37, is a treat for e-gadget users. In addition, it also comes with a multi-function button and a control panel for changing music tracks, accepting or disconnecting calls, and adjusting volume. It also sports magnetic earbuds that can automatically attach when not in use, making it easier to keep earphones safely without adding another chore to the user’s already hectic schedule.

BoAt Airdopes 501 ANC

The wireless earbuds are equipped with boAt’s Bionic Engine And Sonic Technology (BEAST). The Hybrid ANC can suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies, adapt to and correct errors with anti-noise signal that cancels out the actual background noise by the time it reaches your ear. Along with these, the list of features includes in-ear detection, ambient mode, and Insta Wake N’ Pair technology. With 5 hours for playback and up to 28 hours including the charging case, the earbuds also support fast charging, a 5-minute charge can provide up to 60 minutes of playback time.

There is also a one-touch voice assistant mode where you can summon Google Assistant or Siri to your service and check the weather, news, or latest cricket scores with a single tap. The boAt Airdopes 501 ANC has an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. The product is available on all apple stores and online stores like Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.

PLAYFIT DIAL

If the person is a fitness enthusiast, this is the perfect gift. One of the most cost-effective options on this list is PLAYFIT DIAL, a one-of-its-kind smartwatch, integrated with features like a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and others. The PLAYFIT DIAL is also dust and water-resistant and boasts an IPS display with numerous configurable watch faces. This smart device will help you to stay healthy and fit with incredibly awesome features.

JBL Xtreme 3

JBL Xtreme 3 comes with focus on field-filling sound tied with a strap for lugging from park to pool to beach and back again – and the strap has a bottle opener built in! It has a 100W of power on offer but the sound is surprisingly subtle and has two 7cm woofers for low frequencies and two 20mm tweeters for the highs, In addition, it can help you speak to your smartphone’s voice assistant too and has Bluetooth 5.1. With a 10,000mAh battery that’s good for 15 hours, It can also juice up your mobile device using the built-in USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and act as a go-between from your sound source and headphones thanks to the built-in 3.5mm jack. The product is available on all apple stores and online stores like Amazon, Vijay Sales and Chroma.