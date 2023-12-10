Lethal Company Update 45: A Christmas Mix of Festive Cheer and Deadly Additions

The highly anticipated Version 45 update for Lethal Company has finally arrived, bringing a festive mix of Christmas-themed content and exciting gameplay changes. This update is sure to keep players on their toes with new threats, handy tools, and a touch of holiday cheer.

Key Highlights:

New monsters: Nutcrackers with guns and festive spray paint.

New items: Chemistry flasks, dramatic masks, and radar boosters with a “flash” command.

Improved Mansion map generation.

Increased gravity danger.

Arachnophobia mode for players who fear spiders.

New “signal translator” for the ship.

Keybind settings finally added.

The item delivery ship now has a “jolly spin” animation.

The most notable addition is the inclusion of festive monsters, including nutcrackers armed with deadly guns and playful spray paint cans. These holiday-themed enemies add a unique twist to the gameplay and will undoubtedly become a staple of the Lethal Company experience.

New items are also introduced in this update, offering players more tools to survive the deadly environment. Chemistry flasks open up new crafting possibilities, while dramatic masks add a touch of theatricality to the action. The update also introduces radar boosters with a “flash” command, allowing players to briefly reveal the location of nearby enemies.

While the festive additions are sure to delight players, Version 45 also introduces several significant gameplay changes. Improved Mansion map generation promises a more diverse and challenging experience, while increased gravity danger adds a new layer of risk and excitement. Additionally, the update introduces an Arachnophobia mode for players who fear spiders, ensuring an inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone.

The update also adds several quality-of-life improvements, including keybind settings for greater customization and a new “signal translator” for the ship. The item delivery ship has also received a festive upgrade, with a charming “jolly spin” animation.

Overall, Version 45 is a major update for Lethal Company that delivers a healthy dose of festive cheer alongside exciting gameplay changes and improvements. With its new content, tweaks, and quality-of-life additions, this update is sure to keep players engaged and entertained for hours on end.

Looking Forward:

While Version 45 offers a substantial amount of content, players are already eager to know what the future holds for Lethal Company. Developer Zeekerss has yet to reveal any concrete plans for future updates, but with the game’s continued success, it’s safe to say that players can expect more exciting content and changes in the months to come.