Lenovo Unveils New Chromebox Micro for Enhanced Digital and Interactive Display Solutions

Today at the Digital Signage Experience (DSE), Lenovo unveiled its latest innovation in digital signage solutions, the Lenovo Chromebox Micro. This compact and powerful device is designed to deliver high-performance, secure, and easy-to-manage digital signage experiences.

Key Highlights:

Ultra-thin and lightweight design for seamless integration into various signage setups

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor for smooth and responsive performance

Supports dual 4K displays for immersive visual experiences

Fanless and ventless design for quiet operation

ChromeOS operating system for enhanced security and manageability

Versatile connectivity options, including USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports

Easy mounting with screw holes for secure installation

Empowering Digital Signage with Compact Innovation

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a testament to Lenovo’s commitment to providing innovative and versatile solutions for the digital signage industry. Its compact form factor, powerful performance, and secure operating system make it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, including:

Retail signage: Engage customers with interactive displays and dynamic content

Hospitality signage: Enhance guest experiences with digital wayfinding and information

Corporate signage: Communicate effectively with employees and visitors

Educational signage: Create engaging learning environments with interactive displays

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro will be available in select markets worldwide from the first quarter of 2024, starting from US$219. For more information, please visit the Lenovo website.

Powerful Performance with Intel Celeron Processor

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, the Lenovo Chromebox Micro delivers smooth and responsive performance for demanding digital signage applications. It can handle multiple tasks simultaneously, including streaming high-resolution content, running interactive applications, and managing web content.

Dual 4K Display Support for Immersive Visuals

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro supports dual 4K displays, allowing users to create immersive visual experiences that captivate audiences. This makes it ideal for retail signage, hospitality signage, and corporate signage applications where high-quality visuals are essential.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a global technology leader in Intelligent Devices and the world’s largest PC vendor. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower people to work, learn, and play in a smarter way. Our portfolio includes PCs, tablets, smartphones, servers, and smart devices. We are also developing new technologies that will transform the way people live, work, and play. Lenovo has a global footprint of more than 160 countries and regions, and a diverse workforce of over 77,000 employees. We are committed to building a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.