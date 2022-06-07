Lenovo Launches Premium Yoga AIO 7 Desktop PC in India

Lenovo, the global technology leader, today launched the Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC in India. This latest all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC has a premium and attractive soft-textured design and hands free functionality which is aptly suited for a hybrid lifestyle.

Lenovo’s Yoga laptops have been pioneers in opening possibilities for consumers to flip and fold from work to play. Today, the Yoga sub-brand has expanded to encompass even more premium consumer devices that now span multiple form factors, including ultra-slim clamshell laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and desktop computers like the new AIO 7.

Entertainment powerhouse with a contemporary design

The Yoga AIO 7 is the perfect desktop PC for any home office or living space. It is the world’s first all-in-one desktop with a stunning 27 inch 4K UHD Touch Display supporting 100% sRGB color standards, producing vibrant colors. The UHD display highlights every detail and the visuals look ultra realistic. Powered with JBL® Harman-certified stereo speakers, it creates an immersive sound experience with fuller, louder bass that makes the viewing experience truly enjoyable.

The desktop’s minimalist design includes a unique rotatable and flexible display with an ergonomic hinge that helps tilt or turn the slim framed display effortlessly. It also allows the users to easily adjust the height, without losing focus on the task at hand.

Maximum performance with easy connectivity

This desktop PC can perform endless tasks and is perfect for content creation and gaming. Equipped with the high performance AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with up to 45W thermal design power, users can play AAA gaming titles effortlessly without any additional rendering time for 3D graphics. The Yoga AIO 7 comes with an AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M graphics card with 8 GB RAM, and also offers smooth connectivity options.

Users can seamlessly connect their phone or tablet with desktop PC’s integrated wireless casting hardware to activate the display remotely. They can also assume dual control with an alternate keyboard-mouse set and charge their smart devices, using the Type-C™ port.

Dinesh Nair, Director – Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “Consumers are settling into the hybrid work environment, and they need sleek and smarter devices with excellent craftsmanship to support their flexible lifestyle. Staying true to our legacy of Lenovo Yoga, the new and innovative Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC promises to bring immersive power and premium style to the consumers’ modern hybrid work environment. It takes up less space, helps personalize the setup, and enables exceptional content creation.”

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is available in Cloud Grey color option for INR 1,71,990/-. It is going on sale tomorrow (8th June) across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in, and will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.

You can access the product images HERE

Summary of Features