Lenovo launches IdeaPad Gaming 3 with 11th Gen Core i5 at an attractive price

Lenovo, the global technology leader, today announced the launch of another category first in the gaming market. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 debuts as the most competitive gaming laptop in the sub-Rs 60,000 price segment. Weighing just under 2.25 kilograms and powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ 1650, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is designed to set a new benchmark for entry-level gaming laptops offering both performance and mobility in a unified package.

Enhance your gaming experience

Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 delivers the perfect combination of raw power in a package that is mobile and portable. To further enhance the performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is also equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ 1650 to deliver a realistic gaming experience without putting a dent on your wallet.

The laptop also supports up to two independent displays with one native display and one external monitor via HDMI. With max memory of 16GB and up to two drives, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the most optimized performer in this segment.

Equipped to stay ahead

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes with a 15.6″ FHD IPS, 250 nits, Anti-glare display delivering visuals with great color accuracy, and the Nahimic Audio delivers rich sound from its dual 2W speaker system. Gaming enthusiasts can compete in FHD at 120Hz, which is unheard of in this segment.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes in Shadow Black and is available at an unbelievable pricing of INR 54,990 (60 Hz) and INR 56,990 (120 Hz). The laptop also comes with partner offers that bring the effective price down to under Rs 50,000. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is now available on Flipkart and Amazon India.

Summary of Features

Processor Intel Core i5-11300H (4C / 8T, 3.1 / 4.4GHz, 8MB) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Chipset Intel SoC Platform Memory 1x 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 Memory Slots Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, dual-channel capable Max Memory Up to 16GB DDR4-3200 offering Storage 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe Operating System Windows® 11 Home 64, English Audio Chip Speakers High Definition (HD) Audio, Realtek ALC3287 codec Stereo speakers, 2W x2, Nahimic Audio Camera Battery Max Battery Life Display Keyboard Dimensions (WxDxH) HD 720p with Camera Shutter Integrated 45Wh MobileMark 2014: 8 hr 15.6″ FHD (1920×1080) IPS 250nits Anti-glare, 120Hz, 45% NTSC, DC dimmer White Backlit, English 359.6 x 251.9 x 24.2 mm (14.16 x 9.92 x 0.95 inches) Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) Certifications Green Certifications • ErP Lot 3 • RoHS compliant