Lenovo Launches First AMD Ryzen R3 7320 Powered Laptop in India

Lenovo, the global technology leader, introduced its first laptop with the latest AMD Ryzen processor, delivering the perfect balance of performance, productivity, and responsiveness. The mainstream IdeaPad 1 is suitable for students, teachers and working professionals prioritizing enhanced versatility and convenience.

Powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics, this laptop enables users to effortlessly multitask, attend online classes, interact with friends and stream their favorite shows. This is complemented by a 15-inch FHD anti-glare display with up to 220 nits brightness and stereo speakers by Dolby Audio, that allow users to enjoy an overall immersive viewing experience for watching videos or gaming. The IdeaPad 1 is the only laptop in the category to offer a 2-year in-built warranty.

The laptop’s in-built 720p HD camera comes with a physical privacy shutter that adds another layer of safety to the experience and blocks unintended onlookers. Users can also enjoy an unyielding battery life of up to 14 hours, which is perfect for those spending long periods of time online in meetings and classes, or for those who simply forget to regularly recharge their laptop. These versatile features make IdeaPad 1 an ideal choice for on-the-go users, especially students.

Dinesh Nair, Director- Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “Customers are demanding more from mainstream devices where the focus is on enhanced versatility, speed, security, and convenience to suit their needs wherever they are. Keeping this in mind, Lenovo has been purposefully innovating and designing products that are accessible to everyone and are aligned with the on-the-go lifestyle of today’s consumer. Our latest IdeaPad is an affordable but power-packed device with an extended warranty and best-in-class performance, that helps people achieve their goals while they are working, studying, creating, or just catching up with friends out of town.”

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, AMD India said, “AMD is excited to partner with Lenovo as they bring the new range of Lenovo Ideapad1 laptops to Indian consumers. AMD is redefining the everyday laptop experience with the new AMD Ryzen™ 7020 Series processors, bringing higher performance via a modern platform to consumers. Based on the Zen 2 core architecture and AMD RDNA™ 2 graphics, these AMD-powered laptops will make multitasking easier, providing increased battery life and enabling better productivity on the move. We are confident that this new line-up offering affordability, improved balance of performance, productivity, and responsiveness will excite consumers.”

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 comes in Cloud Grey color and will be available at Lenovo Exclusive stores, Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and across large retail stores, from February 08, 2023, at a starting price of INR 44,690.