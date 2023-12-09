LEGO Fortnite’s Soulslike Twist: A New Genre Blend Emerges

LEGO Fortnite, the highly anticipated collaborative effort between Epic Games and the LEGO Group, has surprised fans with its unexpected embrace of Soulslike gameplay elements. While the game retains the core building and exploration features classic to LEGO titles, it also incorporates a combat system and difficulty curve reminiscent of games like Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

Key Highlights:

Soulslike Combat: Dodge-based system reminiscent of Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

Increased Difficulty: Enemies pose a greater threat, requiring strategic combat and careful planning.

Survival Focus: A dedicated mode emphasizes exploration, resource gathering, and base building.

Unexpected Genre Blend: LEGO Fortnite’s unique combination of Soulslike elements and classic LEGO gameplay offers a fresh experience.

A Familiar Yet Fresh Combat System

The most notable Soulslike influence is evident in LEGO Fortnite’s combat. Unlike previous LEGO titles, where combat was often button-mashing and inconsequential, players now find themselves relying on dodging and timed attacks to overcome enemies. This shift towards more deliberate and strategic combat adds a refreshing layer of challenge and depth to the gameplay.

Enemies that Demand Respect

Gone are the days of easily dispatched LEGO foes. LEGO Fortnite’s enemies are far more aggressive and pose a significant threat, requiring players to approach combat with caution and carefully plan their attacks. This increased difficulty adds a sense of tension and excitement to the game, making each encounter feel meaningful.

Beyond Combat: A Survival Adventure Awaits

LEGO Fortnite also introduces a dedicated survival crafting mode distinct from the main game. This mode places a greater emphasis on exploration, resource gathering, and base building, offering a more immersive and open-ended experience. Players must scavenge for materials, build structures, and face off against various challenges as they strive to survive and thrive in this new world.

A Unique Blend of Genres

LEGO Fortnite’s embrace of Soulslike gameplay elements represents a bold and unexpected direction for the LEGO franchise. This unique combination of action, adventure, and strategic combat creates a fresh and engaging experience that will appeal to both longtime LEGO fans and veterans of the Soulslike genre. While it remains to be seen how successful this blend will be, LEGO Fortnite’s willingness to innovate and push boundaries is certainly commendable.

LEGO Fortnite marks a significant departure from the traditional LEGO formula, incorporating Soulslike elements for a more challenging and strategic gameplay experience. This unexpected genre blend offers a unique and promising new direction for the franchise, appealing to both longtime fans and newcomers alike. With its engaging combat, increased difficulty, and focus on survival, LEGO Fortnite is poised to deliver a fresh and compelling experience for players of all ages.