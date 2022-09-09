Layers, a D2C mobile skin brand, launched in India by YouTuber Tech Burner & Co-Founder Neel Gogia

Ads

Co-Founder of IPLIX Media- India’s fastest growing influencer marketing agency, and Shlok Srivastava, Founder of Tech Burner & Overlays Clothing are all set to foray into the competitive D2C ecosystem in India with the launch of Layers- a mobile skin brand. Layers aims to transform the way mobile skins are perceived in the country with quirky, original, and premium quality products. Built on a unique UV technology for the digital savvy audience- Gen-Z and Millennials, the brand will be targeting revenue of 25 crores in just a span of one year.

Joining the league of social-first D2C brands, Layers has already created a massive buzz in the ecosystem. Capitalizing on the social media following of Tech Burner, within several hours of the launch, the Instagram page of the brand has gained 50k+ followers and the total viewership of the content has crossed 35+ million views. The brand has, in fact, already received 7k orders within 15 hours of the launch.

“We decided to build Layers almost 3 years ago and since then the space has grown exponentially. I am excited and overwhelmed to see the response we are receiving from the audience- within several hours of the launch our products went out of stock. These milestones usually take several months for D2C brands to achieve. I am truly indebted to my community for helping us achieve these monumental milestones in such a short time. I hope this first-of-its-kind launch encourages more content creators to venture into entrepreneurship.” said Co-founder, Shlok Shrivastava aka Tech Burner.

On the launch of Layers, Co-Founder, Neel Gogia said, “I am passionate about building India’s creator economy. In my opinion, the next natural progression is creators turning into entrepreneurs. In fact, at IPLIX Media, we’ve first hand witnessed how passionate content creators are to take the entrepreneurial plunge. I am certain that content-preneurs will be truly disrupting India’s D2C ecosystem with their established communities and will be pushing the boundaries of the creator economy even further.”

The idea took birth when Shlok, who is a designer himself, wanted to unleash his creative side beyond creating engaging tech content. Coupled with Neel’s in-depth experience in the D2C & Creator Economy ecosystem, the idea manifested into what we know today as ‘Layers’. At the core of the brand lies the belief that everyone has a unique rendition of what creativity means to them and the brand is on a mission to offer Indians the opportunity to express themselves.