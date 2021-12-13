Lava announced the launch of a new neckband, the Probuds N2 in India. The company said this is easily among the lightest neckband in its category, weighing in at just 25 grams. The Probuds N2 however does not compromise on durability and strength thanks to its silicon build. Priced competitively at Rs. 1.199, the Probuds N2 allows for 12 hours of playtime on a single charge with the 110 mAh battery that the neckband comes with.

Lava Probuds N2 specifications

The Probuds N2 features 10mm dynamic drivers. The company said the neckband can balance sound over a phone call via Bluetooth v5.0. The 110 mAh battery onboard allows for a playback time of 4 hours along with a standby time of 120 hours from just 20 mins of charging. Among the other features of the neckband include call alert and dual device connectivity.

The Probuds N2 also boasts magnetic locks which ensures the neckband sits comfortably around the neck with none of the folds and stretches. The neckband also comes with IPX 4 certification against water and sweat ingress, making it safe for use during active physical workouts as well as against the elements, to some extent at least.

Then there also is an integrated panel key that lets users choose between office calls or those related to entertainment easily. This ensures easy segregation of work and social life while continuing with entertainment as well. The neckband comes in shades of Black and Teal.

On the whole, the new Probuds N2 comes across as a lightweight yet sturdy and stylish neckband that offers superior levels of voice clarity. All of it makes it the perfect choice both for professional usage and for entertainment. Couple that to the extremely competitive price tag of just Rs. 1,199 and the Probuds N2 makes a strong case for itself. The neckband can be purchased from Flipkart, Amazon, and Lava e-store along with the company’s physical stores across the country.