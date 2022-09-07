Lava Gearing up for Blaze Pro launch, Promises Stunning design and 6X Zoom Camera

Ads

Lava is all set to expand smartphone portfolio with the upcoming Blaze Pro. The smartphone is expected to go hit the market this September, but the company is yet to reveal anything regarding the exact launch date.

As per sources, Blaze Pro will come with 50 MP triple camera setup with 6X zoom. Phone is expected to come with side fingerprint scanner, long lasting battery life – 5000mAh and 6.5” HD+ Notch display.

With this launch, the brand is highly focused on providing a touch of premium build quality and quality performance. Closer to the launch the brand is expected to share more details on the pricing.

