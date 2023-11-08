Las Vegas Man Credits Apple Watch for Saving His Life

A Las Vegas man is alive today thanks to his Apple Watch. Josh Furman, a 40-year-old resident with type 1 diabetes, believes his smartwatch played a crucial role in saving his life after it alerted emergency services when he fell unconscious due to a severe drop in his blood sugar levels.

Furman, who has been living with type 1 diabetes for over 20 years, typically relies on his insulin pump to monitor and regulate his blood sugar levels. However, on a recent evening, his blood sugar dropped rapidly without any warning signs. As his consciousness began to fade, he collapsed unconscious in his apartment.

Fortunately, Furman’s Apple Watch, equipped with the Blood Sugar app, detected the sudden plunge in his glucose levels. The app automatically initiated an emergency call, alerting local paramedics to his location.

Paramedics arrived within minutes and immediately administered glucose to stabilize Furman’s blood sugar. They then transported him to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

“I’m so grateful for my Apple Watch,” Furman said. “It literally saved my life. If it hadn’t been for the watch’s emergency call feature, I might not be here today.”

Furman’s experience highlights the growing importance of wearable technology in monitoring and managing health conditions. Smartwatches and other wearable devices can provide real-time data on a variety of health metrics, including blood sugar levels, heart rate, and activity levels. This data can be invaluable in helping individuals with chronic health conditions stay healthy and avoid potentially life-threatening complications.

In addition to its life-saving potential, wearable technology can also empower individuals to take a more proactive role in managing their health. By providing access to real-time data, these devices can help individuals make informed decisions about their diet, exercise, and medication use.

As wearable technology continues to evolve, it is likely to play an even greater role in healthcare. These devices have the potential to revolutionize the way we monitor and manage our health, leading to better health outcomes for millions of people around the world.