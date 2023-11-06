Apple Watch Battery Drain Fix Coming Soon, Company Says

Apple has acknowledged a widespread issue with Apple Watch battery drain following the release of watchOS 10.1. Affected users have reported that their Apple Watch batteries are draining significantly faster than usual, with some devices lasting only a few hours on a single charge.

Key Highlights:

The company has confirmed that a software fix is coming soon to address the problem.

The battery drain issue appears to affect a wide range of Apple Watch models, including the latest Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Apple has not provided a specific release date for the software update, but it is expected to arrive in the near future.

In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, Apple confirmed that it is aware of the battery drain problem and is working on a software fix. The company said that the update will be released “coming soon,” but did not provide a specific timeframe.

In addition to the tips mentioned above, users can also try restarting their Apple Watch or unpairing and repairing it with their iPhone. These steps can sometimes help to resolve software glitches that may be contributing to the battery drain issue.

Apple has a long history of addressing software issues in a timely manner, and it is likely that the company will release the battery drain fix within the next few weeks. In the meantime, users can take steps to conserve battery life and continue to enjoy their Apple Watch.

What to Do in the Meantime:

While Apple is working on a fix, there are a few things that users can do to try to conserve battery life on their Apple Watch:

Disable unnecessary background apps: Go to Settings > Privacy > Background App Refresh and disable any apps that you don’t need to run in the background.

Reduce screen brightness: Go to Settings > Display & Brightness and lower the screen brightness level.

Turn off always-on display: Go to Settings > Display & Brightness and toggle off the Always On option.

Disable notifications for non-essential apps: Go to Settings > Notifications and disable notifications for apps that you don’t need to be notified about.

