Apple Breaks Boundaries by Filming Event Video on iPhone 15 Pro Max

In a groundbreaking move, Apple filmed its “Scary Fast” event video entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is the first time that a major tech company has used a smartphone to film its keynote event video, and it marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mobile filmmaking.

Key Highlights:

The video was shot in ProRes video in Apple Log, which allows for a lot of leeway in color grading and minimizes image noise in the shadows.

Apple used a variety of accessories and techniques to achieve professional-quality results, including a Techno Crane, a teleprompter, and a large amount of lighting.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a number of features that make it ideal for filmmaking, including a powerful A17 Bionic chip, a triple-lens camera system with a new 48MP wide-angle lens, and Cinematic mode for creating shallow depth-of-field effects. Apple also released a new version of the Blackmagic Camera app for the iPhone 15 Pro Max that allows users to shoot ProRes video in Apple Log. This format gives users more control over their footage in post-production, allowing them to color grade their videos and minimize image noise in the shadows.

To achieve professional-quality results, Apple used a variety of accessories and techniques to film its event video. This included using a Techno Crane to provide smooth and stable camera movements, a teleprompter to help presenters deliver their lines, and a large amount of lighting to ensure that the set was well-lit.

The results are impressive. The event video is sharp, well-lit, and professionally edited. It’s hard to believe that it was shot on a smartphone, but that’s a testament to the power and capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

