Large Enterprises & MNCs Now Join Hirect India amid On-Going Recession, Good News for Job Seekers

Hirect, the chat-based direct hiring platform has officially announced its merger with large enterprises and MNCs to cater for a bigger audience. Earlier the hiring platform was only catering for startups, alongside the company has also revamped the website (www.hirect.in) in a completely new format to deliver a better user experience. The revamped site has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality that allows users to look for jobs and recruit talent in a precise and efficient manner. Hirect has onboarded over 1,300 large enterprises and MNCs, with over 100 profiles and over 5,000 job openings. The companies hiring on the platform include Wipro, No broker, BYJU’S Aditya Birla, Reliance etc.

Created with user experience and functionality in mind, the revamped website includes the following features to help users’ recruitment process: The “Enterprise Hiring Page” has been launched keeping the large-scale hiring recruitment in mind. Hirect’s enterprise hiring services are ideal for recruiters who need to fill multiple roles or quickly expand their team. The enterprise hiring solution includes a dedicated account manager who is in charge of handling all hiring requirements, personalized candidate referrals, and a rigorous screening procedure to obtain the best applicants in large numbers. The AI algorithm, and personalized recommendation, enables the recruiters to build a skilled workforce.

Talking about the revamped website, Mr. Raj Das, Global Co-founder and CEO, Hirect India said, “Our primary goal during the designing process was to create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive site that will function well across all platforms and devices. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making the enterprise hiring process easier for our users to build a skilled workforce with the help of an in-built AI algorithm in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner.”

In light of rising competition, every employer wants to hire the best talent. At the same time, job seekers also want a destination where they can find the right opportunity with 100% data security. Hirect understands how data privacy is imperative, and to address the issue. Hirect is eliminating the challenges by offering enhanced data security and integrity to the recruitment and hiring process.