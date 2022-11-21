Lapcare launches range of WOOBAND Wireless Bluetooth Neckbands with 120 hours of battery life

Lapcare, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands has expanded its presence in the Bluetooth Neckband segment by launching the range of an all-new Lapcare WOOBAND “LNB-240BL, LNB-240B and LNB-330B” Wireless Bluetooth Neckband in the Indian market. The new offering from Lapcare comes with a whopping 120 hours of long battery(Standby) life and has been launched in 2 different colors- Blue and Black, designed to fit perfectly in your ears.

The newly launched Bluetooth Neckband has an ultra-lightweight that makes it comfortable to wear; extra comfort with a padded earpad and flexi headband, an excellent choice for those who are not comfortable with “In ear” type headsets. Water-resistant IPX5 with a rating makes the neckband sweat-proof and ideal for your workout jogs, runs, and sports sessions, making sure that they are uninterrupted and irritation-free. The neckband handles calls and music with simple controls and is superfast charging-Enjoy 120 minutes of music with just 5 minutes of charge. (USP)

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Atul Gupta, Managing Director, Lapcare commented, “Lapcare as a brand has always believed in applying the three core elements in our strategy when getting a new product: style, durability, and easy in-ear operation. To accomplish this, we recognize that ideas and technology must be in sync, so while executing and working on the development of the products, we make sure that we are able to deliver as per the needs of people. ”

“With today’s connected lifestyle, many people consider a good wireless earphone to be essential. The wireless neckband battery can last several weeks and provide 15-20 hours of backup. We believe that technology has empowered people and will continue to do so. With this mindset, we will be keeping up with the trends and develop innovative products that are just right for the people,” he added.

Here are the specifications that make products more valuable.: