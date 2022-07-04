KODAK launches Premium Wireless Charging Accessories for APPLE and ANDROID Smartphones

Ads

Bengaluru-based accessories maker and KODAK licensee TekkiTake has announced five new Kodak-branded premium smartphone accessories for APPLE and ANDROID smartphones. Keeping style and elegance in mind, but without compromising performance, usability, and safety, the new charging accessories are a must-have for everyone who owns a premium smartphone today. The new accessories are meant to serve you at home and can also accompany you on any journey.

With the active and unpredictable lifestyle that we experience today, keeping your smartphone battery topped up at all times is of utmost necessity. Tagging around a power bank may be fruitful but plugging in and out that charging cable several times an hour (or even a day) can cause damage to your premium smartphone’s charging port in no time. Opting for a wireless charger is a smarter move today. TekkiTake presents three premium Kodak-branded MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers for APPLE iPhone 12 and above, one wireless charging pad for both APPLE and ANDROID smartphones, and a PD+QC USB wall charger for all those thirsty fast-charging mobiles and tablets.

Need a wireless charger that is minimalistic, yet powerful, versatile, and portable? Try the 15W KODAK Magnetic Wireless Charger (WCM201) which also doubles up as an instant stand. A tiny kickstand on its back instantly keeps your smartphone ready for a quick video call or a movie break during the long flight hours. Gaming? No issues — the WCM201 simultaneously keeps your smartphone charged while you game on.

Want a wireless charger for your car too? Then the KODAK Magnetic Wireless Charger (WCM101C) is your companion for the journey. Equipped with a 360-degree flexible head and a clamp that fits snug into your car’s AC duct, this magnetic charger will ensure your smartphone view is extremely comfortable. Use your smartphone for GPS-based directions or catch up with some quick OTT seasons while waiting in the car park — the WCM101C will keep your smartphone charged at all times.

Why not show off your style quotient a little? Opt-in for the KODAK Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charger (WCM500) for your APPLE accessories too and watch your office colleagues drop a jaw. Elegantly styled with an arched design, this little stand triples up as a Magsafe compatible charger for your APPLE iPhone, a wireless charging pad for your APPLE AirPods, and a wireless charger for your APPLE Watch. Get one for your bedroom too so charge all your devices simultaneously on your bedside table.

Why should APPLE users get all the fun, right? If you own a premium SAMSUNG, ONEPLUS, or GOOGLE smartphone, then you should check out the 15W Type-C PD, KODAK Wireless Charger (WC300). Perfect for any desk, be it home or office, this wireless charging pad is compatible with both APPLE and ANDROID smartphones. And best of all, it works with any USB Type-C charger you can find around easily. Equipped with a soft and fireproof silicone body, the 8mm-thick WC300 ensures that your smartphone won’t slip off while charging.

The above KODAK-branded wireless chargers are available in a premium and elegant all-black finish to suit any desk car. The MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, KODAK-branded WCM201, KODAK-branded WCM101C, and KODAK-branded WCM500, are highly compatible with the APPLE iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The KODAK-branded WC300 is compatible with all Qi-Enabled smartphones from APPLE, SAMSUNG, ONEPLUS, and GOOGLE.

Built using bold copper coils and super strong neodymium magnets (MagSafe Chargers), the wireless chargers are also equipped with intelligent safety protections, such as overcharging, over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuit, to ensure maximum safety to your expensive smartphone. The superior magnets help keep the smartphone in place for maximum charging efficiency and speed. Additionally, there are auto-sensing modes that allow the charger to charge your devices automatically with up to 15 watts of power.

To get the best results and highest efficiency in charging speeds from the above chargers, using a minimum 20W PD adapter or a QC2.0/3.0 charger is a must. And to help with that, the KODAK Power Adapter (PA320) fits the bill just right. Featuring a dual-port (USB A + USB C) output for compatible devices, the charger is extremely safe and equipped with a BIS Certification to ensure that your devices are safely charging with maximum protection. Compatible with all smartphones, and tablets, you can charge devices with an output of 20 Watts using the PD port or at 18 Watts using the USB A (QC 3.0) port. The charger is equipped with a smart chip that automatically detects the connected devices and can deliver a total simultaneous power of up to 9 watts from each port.

Price, Colour, and Availability:

KODAK Magnetic Wireless Charger (WCM201) – MRP: Rs 2,499 | Colour: Black

KODAK Magnetic Wireless Charger (WCM101C) – MRP: Rs 2,999 | Colour: Black

KODAK Magnetic 3-in-1 Wireless Charger (WCM500) – MRP: Rs 3,799 | Colour: Black

KODAK Wireless Charger (WC300) – MRP: Rs 899 | Colour: Black

KODAK Power Adapter (PA320) – MRP: Rs 799 | Colour: White

KODAK 3-in-1 Wireless Charger (WCM400) – MRP: Rs 2,799 | Colour: Black

All the above smartphone accessories will be available on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.