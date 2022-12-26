Kickstart the New Year with Vijay Sales’ Largest Electronics Exhibition Showering Discounts on over 65 Brands Displaying the largest range of Electronics Possible

Vijay Sales, India’s top consumer retail company, has announced the largest Electronics exhibition with the India International Consumer Fair and is showering discounts on over 65 brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Apple, OnePlus, Mi, BOAT and many more to make this shopping experience even more enjoyable. The exhibition is happening after two years of pandemic and its bigger than ever giving customers a chance to treat themselves and their loved ones before they bid adieu to 2022 and gear up to bring-in another successful year.

The 13-day ongoing exhibition in collaboration with India International Consumer Fair will conclude on 2nd January. The exhibition is an experience all on its own, showcasing the most recent launches and all of the variants of the best-in-tech brands, giving customers a much wider range of possibilities than those offered in physical stores. All brands will have their own sections with a focus on giving customers the opportunity to touch and feel products like never before. The event is perfect for customers planning to get their hands on new gadgets and experience cutting-edge technology during the festive cheer. The experience is unmatched because the joyous holiday spirit drives like-minded individuals to appreciate best-in-tech gadgets. Spread across 50,000 sq., the exhibition showcases the largest range of products across various electronic categories.

The idea of the exhibition is to provide visitors an up-close look at the products. Customers will get the opportunity to experience 85-inch televisions and Soundbars, which will simulate a home theatre. Customers can experience premium audio from brands like Revel by JBL Harman, Marshall, Shokz and Sony. The widest selection of hobs, chimneys, side-by-side refrigerators, etc., as well as live microwave demonstrations and chef demonstrations of their culinary prowess, are available to customers in the kitchen appliances section. Those to get their houses redesigned can look for the appliances best suited for their space. In terms of personal care, stylists will demonstrate how to use products from Dyson and Philips while you try them out.

Speaking about the exhibition, Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales said, “While we are already live with our end of the year sale at our retail and online store, this exhibition is yet another highlight of this year before it ends. We have organized it larger than ever as due to COVID, we gave it a miss in 2020 and 2021. In fact, we are expecting our growth figures to reach 100% over the 2019 figures.”

Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO at boAt said, “We have a long-standing relationship with Vijay Sales and are excited to be part of the exhibition this year. They have been our growth partners and our presence in their stores across India embeds a sense of establishment and validation among consumers. Our participation here cements our commitment as we plan to make offline our next growth frontier. We are showcasing our best-in-class portfolio of earwear and smartwatches. We want the audience to discover, experience, and connect with the brand and explore our product line.”