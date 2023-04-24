Key things to remember when buying a smartphone under 7000

Buying a smartphone for under Rs.7000 in 2023 can be a daunting task, as there are so many options available in the market. So, how do you choose the best one for your needs and preferences? In this post, we will provide you with some tips and criteria to help you make an informed decision. Here is what to look for when buying the best smartphone under Rs. 7000.

The more storage you get, the better

The biggest thing that any smartphone buyer looks for when buying a smartphone is the amount of storage they get. At a budget of around 7000, we usually see smartphone makers skimp out on the storage bit and offer just 32GB storage at max. A smartphone is your primary computer, which will store all your personal data, music, movies, etc. This is why if you’re in the market to buy a brand-new smartphone under 7k, you should go for a phone that has around 64GB storage.

A killer design makes all the difference

Buying a smartphone under 7000 usually means that you get a device that looks the part, right? Everyone wants a new phone that looks great and attracts attention everywhere they go. So, if you are going to buy a new smartphone, and are looking for the best ones under 7000, we recommend buying something that looks great and feels even more amazing in hand.

A great display to watch all your content

A smartphone today is basically a Swiss army knife, right? It is your personal mp3 player, camera, work machine and even a portable theatre. Emphasizing on the last bit, a smartphone today is the main way people are consuming content on a day-to-day basis. And to consume content, you need a good display to match, which is why when buying a new smartphone under 7000, it is important to get one which has a big, immersive display. Also, brightness is a very important display factor, since we also consume a lot of content when on the go, and a panel that is bright and visible under sunlight is the way to go.

Long-lasting battery and durability helps your phone last long

What good is a smartphone that breaks in an instant? A smartphone is supposed to last a long time and keep up with whatever you throw at it with ease. This is why durability in a smartphone is a vital part of the experience. So, when you’re in the market to buy your new smartphone under 7000, do remember to check out how durable a phone is before making a decision. Also, if the smartphone fits a minimum requirement of 4000 to 5000 mAh battery.

Who doesn’t love some extra features?

Imagine this, you’re buying a scoop of ice cream, and the vendor gives you an extra scoop for free, that’s the dream, isn’t it? It’s always great to get extra when you are just looking for something normal. Same is the case with buying a new smartphone. Many manufacturers already make aggressive cuts while making them, but some offer way more features, making the deal that much sweeter, as much as getting another scoop of ice cream for free!

So, the next time you’re in the market to buy a brand-new smartphone under 7k, do look out for those “extra” features, whether it be a fingerprint scanner for advanced security, or it’s handy software features that make life super easy.

Here’s the conclusion!

So, here it is. Above are the things to look for when buying a brand-new smartphone under 7k. These things are display, storage, durability, design and a few extra features all together make for a great smartphone experience. But what about a smartphone that ticks all the right boxes? Currently when buying a smartphone under 7k, you’ll see a lot of options. But there will be none that meets all the points that we have mentioned above.

If a phone has great design, it will lack durability, or if it has both, it will lack good storage or even a fingerprint sensor. So, what to do now? Let us tell you! Popular smartphone maker Infinix is coming up with a brand-new smartphone, called the Smart 7 HD, that will fill all the right boxes for you.

Apart from having a premium wave pattern design, the smartphone is super durable, and has undergone multiple durability tests. The phone will also feature the biggest storage and memory in segment, with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. And that’s not all, the Infinix Smart 7 HD is also set to sport a large 6.6” HD+ Display, 5000 mAh battery and a peak brightness of 500nits, for maximum outdoor visibility. And reports state that the upcoming Android phone will be priced under Rs. 7k.

So, all in all, if you’re in the market for a new smartphone that checks all the right boxes and also doesn’t break the bank, you should wait for the Infinix Smart 7 HD. The device is launching on 28th April, and we cannot wait to get our hands on it.