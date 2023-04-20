Top 5 smartphones with stunning design and performance under 15K

Purchasing a smartphone is a decision that depends on numerous important factors such as design, features and budget. In the past couple of years, the smartphone industry has witnessed growth at an increasing rate in terms of offering options that are not only budget friendly but also have great looks and performance. Stylish smartphones that are affordable are not that hard to find anymore. However, some might get perplexed while making the right purchase owing to the numerous options in the market. We’ve provided a list of several affordable smartphones with incredibly attractive designs.

realme narzo N55– INR – 10,999

realme recently added this attractive device to their budget segment smartphones. It comes with attractive features and a strong 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The 6.72” 90Hz FHD+ Display gives you an immersive content watching experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, delivering a power packed performance. The phone houses a 64MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera that ensures great picture quality. If you want a budget friendly smartphone that offers great looks and performance, then the realme narzo N55 is a complete package. It comes in two storage variants 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB starting at INR 10,999 along with two colors, Prime Blue and Prime Black. The all new narzo N55 is available on realme.com and Amazon.



OPPO A54 – INR-14,990

Another good-looking option we bring to the table is Oppo A54. If you are a person who is always on the go, then this device will Satisfy your needs. The Oppo A54 has a 6.51″ Punch-Hole screen and a 5000mAh battery which will last all day long along with a 128GB ROM, Octa-Core Processor that ensures a smooth performance. Having a 13MP main camera and 16MP front camera, this amazing smartphone is available in three beautiful colors- Crystal Black, Starry Blue and Moonlight Gold in three storage variants 4GB+64GB ROM and 4GB+128GB ROM and 6GB+128GB ROM starting at INR 14,990. The device is available on Oppo.in, Amazon and Flipkart.

Moto g13- INR– 13,999

Another excellent choice that won’t burn a hole in your pocket is the Moto g13. The Moto g13 offers a 6.5” HD+ LCD Display with a 90Hz refresh rate for seamless viewing. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Processor that will allow you to have lag-free experience. The smartphone packs a 50MP rear camera with 8MP selfie camera together with a 5000mAH battery support and comes in two beautiful colors -Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue along with 4GB/128GB storage variant. The Moto g13 is available on motorola.in, and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M13- INR-11,699

If you’re looking for the perfect balance between features and design, then the Samsung Galaxy M13 can be another option for you. It packs a massive 6000mAh battery support. The device offers an Exynos 850 Processor and a 16.72cm Display for you to explore exciting visuals and experiences like never before. Topping it all, the smartphone offers a 50MP triple camera that will let you flaunt your memorable moments. This budget-friendly smartphone is available in three sophisticated color options i.e. Aqua Green, Midnight Blue and Stardust Brown in two storage variants 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB starting at INR 11,699. The Samsung Galaxy M13 is available on Samsung.in, Flipkart and Amazon.

Redmi 12 C – INR– 13,999

Redmi 12C is yet another pocket-friendly smartphone that combines performance and design flawlessly. To ensure seamless performance and a lag-free experience, the smartphone comes with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone also offers a 16.71” HD+Display to entail a breathtaking visual experience. The Redmi 12 C houses a 50 MP rear and a 5MP front camera to capture stunning images. The Redmi 12 C is available in four colors i.e. Matte Black, Royal Blue, Mint Green and Lavender Purple in 4GB+ 64GB, 6GB+128GB Storage Variants starting at INR 13,999. The device is available on Redmi.in and Amazon.