Just Corseca Launches its Premium Smart Watches in India

a flagship brand of Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd has announced its tie up with TATA’s 250 Croma retail stores. Just Corseca launched premium smart watches Ray K’anab!s, Snugar, Sportivo and Stayfit J!ve which will be available at Croma’s store.

Over the span of 22 years, Just Corseca has flooded the Indian market with innovative gadgets. From portable speakers to smart watches and earphones, the company has created innovative portable products since its inception back in 2000. Their user-friendly affordable products have garnered quite an audience in the Indian market and through this partnership the brand has taken a step closer to the customers.

Commenting on the tie up with TATA Croma, Mr. Ritesh Goenka, Group MD at Just Corseca said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with TATA Croma. We at Just Corseca always try to engage with our customers, and this partnership with Croma, has taken us a step closer. A wide range of premium smartwatches will be available at 250 Croma retail stores all over India. We hope to open new doors, expand opportunities, and provide customers with best of breed products”.

Just Corseca Ray K’anab!s

Ray K’anab!s comes with a rugged design and a circular dial that houses a 1.28-inch Full HD+ IPS display, which bears a resolution of 240×240 pixels. It has a water-resistant unibody design that will allow it to survive underwater up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. The smartwatch also features a Hi-Fi calling function that allows you to take voice calls from the smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with multiple health-tracking features, including blood pressure, a drink water reminder, menstrual cycle, heart rate monitor, and blood saturation tracker. The smartwatch is mainly designed for athletes, hikers, and extreme sports enthusiasts. It lasts up to 20 days of standby time on a single charge. The smartwatch houses a 400mAh battery and supports a magnetic charging layout. The MRP of the product is Rs. 10,990.

Just Corseca Snugar

The Snugar smartwatch has a square-shaped watch face with an ergonomic and minimalist design. The display comes with a 1.69-inch full-touch high-definition LCD panel with a resolution of 280 x 320 pixels. It comes with a Hi-Fi calling function that allows you to take voice calls from the smartwatch. The device has an IP67 rating and multiple sports modes. The smartwatch packs quite a few handy features, including find my phone, remote camera control, music control, stopwatch, countdown timer, weather info, idle alerts, drink water reminder, and alarm. The 200mAh battery can deliver up to 15 days of battery life, and the watch has silicon strap which are available in different colour options. The MRP of the product is Rs. 8,999.

Just Corseca Sportivo

The Sportivo is designed to keep an eye on your fitness and health. The smartwatch can monitor heart rate, count steps, track calories, monitor sleep, blood oxygen levels, and more. It works as a compass to help you maintain physical wellness. It comprises of a 220 mAh battery with 8 days of functioning time and 15 days of standby. It has multiple sports modes with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and sleep monitor for accuracy. The watch is equipped with a 2.5D curved glass IPS LCD screen with 240×280 pixels, a metallic frame and TPU band, and a 1.69-inch full touch display with an elegant and fashionable design. The MRP of the product is Rs. 6,499.

Just Corseca Stayfit J!ve

Stayfit J!ve is the perfect gift of choice to make people live a healthier, more active and more convenient life. It comprises more practical tools such as alarm clocks, stopwatches, timers, camera control, music controller, sedentary reminder, adjustable brightness, and finding the phone. It has an all-time heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and a 24/7 heart rate monitoring function. It also consists of an automatic sleep tracker. It comes with features like a full HD dual curved IPS LCD screen with 1.69 inches and 240×280 Pixels 200 mAh battery with 7 days of functioning time and 15 days of standby. The MRP of the product is Rs. 8,699.

Availability and Warranty

These smartwatches from Just Corseca come with a 1-year replacement warranty and are readily available for purchase at TATA Croma stores, www.justcorseca.in and other online and offline stores.