Amazfit launches new smartwatches ‘GTR 4’ and ‘GTS 4’

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) unveils GTR 4 and GTS 4 globally and is coming soon in India. They pack a suite of cutting-edge health and fitness features into a sleek and stylish design powered by the Zepp OS.

Amazfit GTR 4 adopts a tougher body outline with a slim and sophisticated structure and a racing-style navigational crown. Sporting an ultra clear and bright large 1.43-inch full-colour AMOLED HD display with a classic round look, the GTR 4 boasts a 475 mAh battery capacity that can last for up to 14 days with typical usage.

Amazfit GTS 4 embraces a new refined and integrated modern design and an exquisite gemstone-style navigation crown showing the elegant combination of traditional craftsmanship and modernism. With a large 1.75” HD AMOLED display with a stylish square dial. The 300 mAh battery has enough power to keep you charged for up to 8 Days for typical usage.

The GT 4 family integrates Amazfit’s immersive Zepp OS 2.0 to life with an enriched mini apps ecosystem and a new edition of games and a phone-free experience with music storage and Bluetooth phone calls and a large amount of additional smart features. You can choose from a broad range of watch face themes to match your style, theme and moods and interactive watch dials that offer fun mini-games.

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 will support syncing workout data to the Adidas Running app via the Zepp App, after the upcoming Zepp App firmware update version 7.1.0 – with more Amazfit devices adding compatibility at a later date.

Specifically, Amazfit will synchronize user data through the standardized Partner API, and synchronize user movement data to the Adidas Running app for display. Data dimensions that can be synchronized include distance, duration, rate, speed, start/end time, and so on.