JUST CORSECA Announces ‘Spin Bunny’ — the Perfect Portable Karaoke Companion

Start an instant party anywhere with a wireless Bluetooth karaoke speaker that will keep your friends entertained and the celebration alive. Leading gadget accessories brand, JUST CORSECA, proudly announces Spin Bunny — the Portable Speaker with a microphone. The Spin Bunny is more than just a small speaker; it is a multifunctional audio companion that can accommodate all of your audio demands, whether you are at home, at the beach, at the pool, or camping in the woods.

The Spin Bunny is designed for an active lifestyle, thanks to its highly compact form factor equipped with a convenient handle for extreme portability. Though tiny, this little wonder is a master entertainer when it comes to features. It features the latest Bluetooth V5.0 technology for uninterrupted connectivity while also allowing you to attend voice calls when paired with your smartphone.

A 2-inch 5-Watt dynamic driver delivers rich and full-bodied sound for an immersive experience, whether you are listening to music or watching a movie. Play your music via your smartphone or laptop or simply load your favourite MP3 onto a TF card and carry your music along with you, anywhere, anytime.

The rechargeable wireless microphone (500mAh battery) transforms the Spin Bunny into an instant karaoke machine and takes your party to new heights. All you need are a few willing participants to liven up your gathering. Finally, carry your party wherever you want and party all night long, thanks to its 2000mAh internal battery.

Pricing and Availability:

The JUST CORSECA Spin Bunny Karaoke Wireless Speaker is available in three trendy colors — Blue, White, and Pink, for just INR 3,999, backed with a 12-month warranty. The product can be purchased from the company’s official website Corseca.in and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, etc. The product can also be purchased through other online and offline retail stores across India.