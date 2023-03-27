Portronics Announces ‘Auto One’ BT Car Music Streamer & Mobile Charger

While it is necessary to drive safely and pay attention to the road in front of you, a smart device that can handle your vehicle’s audio, voice communications, and smartphone charging can be a great help. Portronics, a market leader in the Indian digital and portable consumer electronics industry, introduces Auto One, the most potent and versatile Bluetooth car audio streamer and phone charger. The Auto One is a full-featured auto accessory kit with a voice assistant that manages your phone calls, controls your music, and charges your smartphone while you keep your hands on the wheel.

This simple yet highly versatile car audio streamer and charging accessory is compatible with almost all the vehicles available in the market. It links to your smartphone by Bluetooth and the cigarette lighter port of your car to create a single, all-encompassing audio solution for voice, calls, music, and entertainment. The device also pairs with your car’s music system via FM radio. You can use and view the display at whatever angles you find most convenient thanks to the device’s highly flexible ABS body, which can be adjusted up to 180 degrees. The sizeable 1.8″ colored display of Auto One in addition to displaying a beautiful audio bar chart in sync with the music, provides information about the music tracks, audio controls, FM channels, and voice callers.

The Auto One is quick when it comes to altering the music and audio to suit your mood — thanks to its single-touch bass, treble button, and a big analog volume dial. Operation is made further simpler by separate controls for music tracks and FM channels, eliminating the need to stop your car to make fine adjustments. Tweak your music sound as you want with its inbuilt EQ modes.

The Portronics Auto One transforms into hands-free for your voice calls when connected via Bluetooth V5.0 to your smartphone. Plus, you may drive fully hands-free — thanks to the internal voice assistant’s compatibility with Google and Alexa. Receive real-time traffic and weather updates, or ask the assistant to call or send a message for you while you’re traveling.

Additionally, the Portronics Auto One can charge your smartphone at high-speed QC3.0 up to 23 watts of power while it is keeping you entertained with music, two Android or iOS devices or tablets can be charged simultaneously using the two USB ports on the side. Last but not least, use the AUX-in port to connect an MP3 player or a USB pen drive containing your favorite music; the possibilities are endless.

Pricing and Availability:

The versatile and powerful Portronics Auto One is available in the market at an affordable price-point of INR 1,599 (MRP Rs 3,999) backed with a 12 months warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other online and offline stores.