JBL Tune 760NC Headphones Review

JBL is the legacy audio brand that more Indians think of while discussing audio gears in general. The thumping bass that most listeners like was made popular by this very company. The company has expanded into smaller products throughout the years. We have their most recent over-the-ear headphones, the JBL Tune 760NC, which for the price provide a good variety of features while sticking to the brand’s DNA.

Priced at INR 5,699 at the time of writing this review, these come with large drivers, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, JBL Pure Bass, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, Voice assistant support, and much more. So, should you get these as your next pair of headphones? Let’s find out in our comprehensive review.

JBL Tune 760NC Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.0

5.0 Drivers – 40mm Drivers

40mm Drivers Controls – Buttons

Buttons Claimed Battery Life – Up to 50 Hours/ Up to 35 hours with ANC

Up to 50 Hours/ Up to 35 hours with ANC Number of Microphones – dual mics

Package Contents

JBL Tune 760NC Headphones

Quick Start Guide

USB-C charging cable

Detachable audio cable

Design

The JBL Tune 760NCs are over-the-ear headphones in the conventional sense, with big cups and a thick headband. These headphones’ whole construction is made of high-quality plastic, and there is just one color selection. Despite their bulky appearance, the headphones are extremely light at just 220 grams. The earcups are large enough to suit most users, and both the headband and the earcups are well padded.

On the right ear cup of the headphones are buttons that may be used to control various features. The three buttons control the volume, enable or disable ANC, and turn on or off the headphones. The headphones do include a 3.5mm connector for audio input that is conveniently located next to the volume controls. Apart from this, there isn’t much to discuss in the design department.

Performance

The JBL Tune 760NC’s pairing procedure is straightforward, and as soon as they are turned on for the first time, they instantly enter pairing mode. These come with the Google Fast pair support which further eases the whole pairing process. On top of that, the headphones can be paired to many devices because they allow dual Bluetooth connectivity, and they can switch between devices automatically or via the controls on the right earcup. The headphones have 40mm drivers and an impedance of 32 ohms, despite having a dynamic frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz.

When it comes to pure audio performance, consumers will immediately notice a bass-heavy sound profile. Overall, we thought the sound stage was balanced and that the huge 40mm drivers were adjusted properly. They are really accurate with their bass. During our tests, the low and mid-bass frequencies were somewhat overemphasized, which gave the listening experience an additional boost. They did very well with the mids, and those who appreciate podcasts and other vocal-oriented stuff will undoubtedly enjoy them.

During our brief use, we did not encounter any significant call cutoffs, connection issues, sound breaking, or white noise. Though at times, these were struggling to separate noise from the background in certain calls. As for the ANC part, given the price, we felt the ANC wasn’t that strong but the headphones were able to cut some amount of noise from creeping in.

Moving to the battery life, during our weeks-long test period, the JBL Tune 760NCs stayed true to the advertised battery figures. With the ANC turned off and the volume set to 50%, we managed to get close to 45 hours of use out of these while with the ANC turned on, that figure came down to around 30 hours which is still quite good.