JBL strengthens its Sports range of headphones, with its new offering of True Wireless- Endurance Race

For any sports enthusiast or diligent gym-goer looking to elevate their next challenge, JBL’s latest addition to their Endurance series is the answer. With the same durability and comfort as JBL Endurance RUN, RUNBT, SPRINT, JUMP, DIVE and PEAK-II headphones, JBL Endurance RACE expands the Endurance series in truly wireless selection. Adventure buffs and fitness fanatics alike will love the Endurance RACE’s completely wire-free experience, making it an ideal headphone for scaling a mountain, strolling through the neighbourhood, or biking on the way to work.

JBL’s Pure Bass Performance audio provides athletes with the bold sound they need to push past any physical challenge. RACE comes with Enhancer and Twist Lock design which enables in having a perfect fit and buds will never fall whether you are playing some sport, on an adventure or working out in a gym. RACE’s Ambient Aware technology equips adventurers and everyday gym-goers to stay alert to their surroundings without taking off the headphones and Talk-Thru mode helps in having a conversation without removing the buds from your ears.

Thanks to the IP67 Waterproof and Dustproof material, RACE is ready to endure all weather conditions, sweat and even a good wash after the toughest workouts.

RACE’s durable charging case provides 20 hours of backup power that recharges them on-the-go taking the total playtime to 30hrs, making it easy to enjoy long stretches of wireless audio. In addition to 10 hours of continuous playback time, the Speed Charge feature provides one hour of power in just 10 minutes, ensuring these headphones can charge up fast for those spur-of-the-moment activities. Athletes will also enjoy RACE’s 3 adjustable ear-tip sizes, which allow for instant customization and ensure secure, comfortable fit.

“In an effort to improve the audio experience for sports, adventure and fitness enthusiasts in India, this newest addition to the JBL Endurance line places a higher emphasis on the durability and comfort for athletes with an optimal listening experience while working out. With a truly wireless experience, we hope to elevate our consumers’ workout experience to a whole new level”, said Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

JBL Endurance RACE features :

True Wireless

JBL Pure Bass sound

TwistLock™ and Enhancer Technologies

Waterproof and Dustprrof with IP67

30 Hours of Combined Playback

10 Minute Speed Charge

Touch Control

Hands-Free Calling

Ambient Aware and Talk-Thru Technology

3 Ear-tip Size Options

Rugged charging case

Pricing and Availability

JBL Endurance Race is available on in.jbl.com and all leading online and retail stores in India at an inaugural price of Rs.5,999.