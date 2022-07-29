Ads

Amkette has been producing electronic devices for several decades and has a reputation for offering their customers the highest-quality goods at reasonable costs. These could be computer peripherals, headphones, or other gaming equipment.

One product that most gamers might have used once or are constantly using are the gaming controllers. Amkette makes some heavy duty controllers under the EvoFox branding and we have the EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gaming Controller with us for review.

We have been using the EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gaming Controller for a little over two weeks now. These retail at INR 1,499 and for that amount, they promise to deliver quite a bit.

EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gaming Controller Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Made for PCs and TVs

Zero lag connectivity

Dual Vibration motor

Rugged Design

Type-C Charging

Built-in battery

Package Contents

EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gaming Controller

USB Reciever

Stickers

Charging Cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty Card

Design & Features

The Evofox Gaming Controller is made to be comfortable for players to use, enhancing their gameplay and giving them a better gaming experience. It has a matte finish and a robust design. The gamepad’s matte texture prevents sliding from perspiration and offers a secure hold. Buttons are supple, strong, and able to withstand extensive use. Despite having a sizable battery within, the controller weighs in at only 0.33 kg.

It has a 400mAh Lithium polymer battery which comes inbuilt with the gamepad. Once fully charged, you can use it for around 8 hours. The gamepad comes with a Type C charging port to top up the in-built battery which takes 2 hours to charge completely. Since this is a plug n play type product, the controller comes with a USB reciever, just like you would get with a wireless keyboard or mouse.

Performance

The gamepad’s 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity option is reliable and steady. We connected the controller to a number of popular smartphones, gaming PCs, and Android Smart TVs throughout our extensive testing period. The USB receiver and the zero lag connecting option are flawless. Despite the fact that the controller has digital rather than analogue keys, overall, the experience has been excellent. The dual rumble vibration motor has a strong punch and is precise. Its significance will become clear while playing shooting games, and this feature is my favourite with this gaming controller.

After viewing the pricing, there isn’t much to criticise, but no matter what game we played, the keys, 360-degree analogue joystick, directional keys, and motor never let us down.