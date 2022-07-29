Ads

Amkette has been producing electronic devices for several decades and  has a reputation for offering their customers the highest-quality goods at reasonable costs. These could be computer peripherals, headphones, or other gaming equipment.

One product that most gamers might have used once or are constantly using are the gaming controllers. Amkette makes some heavy duty controllers under the EvoFox branding and we have the EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gaming Controller with us for review.

We have been using the EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gaming Controller for a little over two weeks now. These retail at INR 1,499 and for that amount, they promise to deliver quite a bit.

EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gaming Controller Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

  • Made for PCs and TVs
  • Zero lag connectivity
  • Dual Vibration motor
  • Rugged Design
  • Type-C Charging
  • Built-in battery

Package ContentsEvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad 2

  • EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gaming Controller
  • USB Reciever
  • Stickers
  • Charging Cable
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Warranty Card

Design & Features

EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad 5The Evofox Gaming Controller is made to be comfortable for players to use, enhancing their gameplay and giving them a better gaming experience. It has a matte finish and a robust design. The  gamepad’s matte texture prevents sliding from perspiration and offers a secure hold. Buttons are supple, strong, and able to withstand extensive use. Despite having a sizable battery within, the controller weighs in at only 0.33 kg.

EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad 8It has a 400mAh Lithium polymer battery which comes inbuilt with the gamepad. Once fully charged, you can use it for around 8 hours. The gamepad comes with a Type C charging port to top up the in-built battery which takes 2 hours to charge completely. Since this is a plug n play type product, the controller comes with a USB reciever, just like you would get with a wireless keyboard or mouse.

Performance

EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad 4The gamepad’s 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity option is reliable and steady. We connected the controller to a number of popular smartphones, gaming PCs, and Android Smart TVs throughout our extensive testing period. The USB receiver and the zero lag connecting option are flawless. Despite the fact that the controller has digital rather than analogue keys, overall, the experience has been excellent. The dual rumble vibration motor has a strong punch and is precise. Its significance will become clear while playing shooting games, and this feature is my favourite with this gaming controller.

EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad 6After viewing the pricing, there isn’t much to criticise, but no matter what game we played, the keys, 360-degree analogue joystick, directional keys, and motor never let us down.

REVIEW OVERVIEW
Design
Features
Performance
Battery life
Price
SUMMARY
The EvoFox Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad is in every way worth the asking price. This is a great deal for someone wishing to have a zero lag gaming experience with an attachment that will improve your entire gaming experience, costing INR 1,499 as of the time of writing the review, the gamepad gets our recommendation.
4.2
OVERALL SCORE
Yogesh Brar
The guy recommending you tech products & living on the Internet. Or you can connect with me on Twitter: twitter.com/heyitsyogesh
