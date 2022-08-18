JBL PartyBoxes light up the festival season

Ads

Take your festivities to the next level with the range of PartyBox by JBL. JBL now adds new Partybox models to their existing lineup with, JBL PartyBox 710, PartyBox 110 and JBL Encore Essential. Created to deliver the ultimate party performance, these speakers boast powerful JBL Pro Sound and spectacular lightshow.

Powerful and versatile with rugged IPX4 splash proof designs, the JBL PartyBox range features an unrivaled interface and connectivity, helping start your festivities and parties in style.

The life of every party, the JBL PartyBox 710 features five lighting styles that combines and syncs with a huge 800 watts of JBL Pro Sound, while the portable JBL PartyBox 110 packs 160 watts. Next level JBL Pro Sound is delivered from high sensitivity drivers for a loud powerful sound and deep, pumping bass. Simply power up the speaker to get the party started or jump into the PartyBox App and create dazzling custom light shows, control playback remotely and add DJ sound effects. Engineered with a rubber-gripped handle, the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is easily transportable to backyard gatherings, tailgates and karaoke parties. Plug in the PartyBoxes and keep the fun going all night long or wheel the splashproof speakers out to the patio.

Mr Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle Audio, Harman India said, “As the market leader in party speakers, we’re kicking off this festival season with our JBL PartyBox line of speakers. The speakers give life to house parties and celebrations with extraordinary realism, and they have a sophistication and musicality that draws listeners into the groove. They convey every aspect of emotion, every musical cue from the most minute micro-detail to the physical impact of the most thundering crescendo.”

Features of the JBL PartyBox 710:

Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 800W RMS output

Rugged wheels and handle to take the party anywhere

Dazzling light show synced with the beat of the music with color running strobe, figure of 8 RGB animation, color projection light, starry light and club light

2 x 2.75” low distortion tweeters, 2 x improved high sensitivity 8” excursion drivers and improved bass reflex port for stronger and deeper bass

IPX4 splashproof

Guitar and Mic inputs

Bluetooth or USB input

One-touch True Wireless Stereo: at the tap of a button, wirelessly link two together for a huge, stereo sound

JBL PartyBox App: control your party with your phone: switch tracks, customize lightshow and more

Features of the JBL PartyBox 110:

Powerful JBL Pro Sound with 160W output with angled-back design for better sound projection

12 hours battery life for ultimate portability

Dynamic light show synced to the beat of the music

Guitar and mic inputs

IPX4 splashproof

Bluetooth or USB input

True Wireless Stereo: Wirelessly link two together for an even bigger, stereo sound

JBL PartyBox App: control your party with your phone: switch tracks, customize lightshow and more

Partybox Encore Essential Features:

JBL Original Pro Sound

100 W Output Power

Signature JBL PartyBox Lightshow+

6 Hours of Playtime

IPX4 Splashproof

Wireless Bluetooth® Streaming V5.1

Playback from USB and Aux-In inputs

1x wired Mic Inputs

True Wireless Stereo to pair 2 speakers together for stereo sound

Compatible with the PartyBox App

Pricing and Availability

JBL PartyBox speakers are available at special festive prices across all leading online and Retail stores

PartyBox Encore Essential – Rs. 24,599

PartyBox 110-Rs. 31,999

PartyBox 710- Rs. 64,999