JBL launches JBL Tune Flex, World’s First Transformable TWS Earbuds

The first earbuds to feature JBL’s ‘Sound Fit’, the JBL Tune Flex is now available in India. It delivers personalised sound with the perfect fit for every lifestyle. JBL Tune Flex brings six modes of ANC tuning so whether using open or sealed ear tips, on the go or at home, you can choose the best noise cancelling experience to suit you.

The earbuds have two different hearing styles that helps you stay connected to your surroundings with the natural, open design or pop on a pair of the sealing ear tips – there’s three sizes included – to block out distractions and prevent sound leakage. Using JBL Headphone app one can flex between the open or sealed design and then further personalise performance with ‘Sound Fit’.

The JBL Tune Flex buds has up to 8hours battery life and more 24 hours in the case that ensures that the performance is never compromised – whether it’s talking to friends, travelling abroad or relaxing at home. The Dual Connect feature enables you to connect with one earbud or both, plus 4 different microphones so you can take your calls hassle free. It also has the hands-free voice control feature which can be controlled using Google Assistant.

Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India, “JBL prioritises its customers’ needs by focusing on them, which allows it to better understand them and provide lifestyle solutions that meet those requirements. With our most recent solution-the JBL Tune Flex, customers can easily switch between work and play while also customising their audio experiences to best suit their listening preferences.”

Features of the JBL Tune Flex:

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Active Noise Cancelling (2-Mic) with Smart Ambient

4 microphones for crisp, clear calls

3 sizes of sealing ear tips

Speed charge

IPX4 splash proof certified

JBL sound fit – open ear and sealing ear tips

Hands-Free Voice Control with Google Assistant

Customisable all-access touch control through the JBL Headphones App

Up to 8H in the earbuds + 24H in the case with ANC off

Pricing and Availability

The JBL Tune Flex earbuds comes in JBL’s latest eco-friendly packaging and available in black colour at Flipkart and JBL.com, at an inaugural launch price of Rs.6,999.