JBL launches JBL LIVE Pro 2 headphones

JBL strengthens its true wireless (TWS) portfolio in India with the launch of JBL LIVE Pro 2 headphones. The JBL LIVE Pro 2 headphones are available in Black and Blue colours. The headphones are priced at an inaugural launch price of Rs 13,999 and will be available from 19th July ‘22.

The JBL Live Pro 2 is a True Adaptive Noise Cancelling TWS with Smart Ambient – (Ambient Aware + Talk through) features, JBL’s Signature Sound, 40hrs battery life and 6 microphones for perfect voice call quality. Designed to elevate the listening experience, for anywhere life takes you.

The JBL LIVE Pro 2 true wireless headphones feature a ‘stick’ design with 11mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL’s Signature Sound. Its True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient enables users to stay aware of surroundings or enjoy conversations without having to remove the earbuds. The hands-free support and dedicated JBL headphone app allow for easy access to preferred voice assistants. Its IPX5 waterproof and splash proof rating makes long runs in the elements worry-free, while the embedded six microphones isolate noise and wind to deliver superior call quality. With up to 40 hours of playback time, listeners can enjoy long stints at the gym, in the great outdoors, or settling in for their favourite podcast.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our latest true wireless headphones in the Indian market. With the launch of this headphone in the personal mobility space, we aim to elevate the audio experience for on-the-go listeners to a whole new extraordinary level.”, said Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

JBL LIVE Pro 2 Features:

JBL Signature Sound

Up to 40 hours of playback time (10 hours in the earbud; 30 hours from charging case)

True adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient (Ambient Aware+Talk Through)

6 microphones with noise and wind isolation technology

Dual connect + sync with Google Fast Pair

Hands-free voice control with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google

All access touch control or use via the dedicated JBL headphones app

IPX 5 rating (waterproof and sweatproof)

Speed charge 15 mins = 4 hours via Qi compatible charging

Price: 13,999 (Inaugural Launch Price)

Availability: JBL.com, Harman Brand Stores and all leading online platforms and retail stores