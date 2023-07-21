JBL announces world artist Jay Park as new JBL brand ambassador

HARMAN International, focused on connected products and technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, is proud to announce world artist, producer, entertainment executive Jay Park, who represents popular Korean music, as a JBL brand ambassador.

JBL is Harman’s flagship audio brand that is synonymous with creating sounds that shape life’s most epic moments. With its roots in professional audio, JBL has been at the heart of the music scene, alongside the world’s most iconic events like Woodstock, to concerts at Madison Square Garden and games at Yankee Stadium, to casual weekend road trips. JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets you make the most of every moment. With 77 years of unmatched audio expertise and industry-leading innovation, JBL has brilliantly embodied a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of its engineers and designers around the globe.

Jay Park is the first Korean artist to join JBL as a brand ambassador. Jay Park, who represents popular Korean music, is a world artist who continues to expand his ground as a rapper, R&B artist, singer songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur.

Known as one of Korea’s most recognizable artists, Jay Park continues to build connections with his fans in music and culture. The collaborative partnership between JBL, the brand that encourages individuality and self-expression through the power of music, and Jay Park is expected to present new experiences to fans.

Jay Park said, “I think JBL is a great brand that is classic and yet continues to evolve in the modern era.” “As brand ambassador, I’m looking forward to the journey with JBL, which has been at the heart of the music industry, alongside the world’s most iconic artists.”

JBL’s collaborative partnerships with brand ambassadors in music, sports, esports and more include DJ Martin Garrix, DJ Tiger Lily and many more.