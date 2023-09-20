Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active TWS Earbuds Make a Splash in India

Jabra, a leading name in audio technology, has recently expanded its Elite range with the launch of two new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India— the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active. Unveiled on September 19, 2023, these earbuds are designed to cater to different user needs, from robust durability to advanced work features.

Elite 8 Active: Built for Toughness

The Elite 8 Active earbuds are being touted as the “world’s toughest earbuds,” making them an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers. Available in a variety of colors such as caramel, navy, black, and dark grey, these earbuds are priced at ₹17,999. They come equipped with Dolby Audio and adaptive hybrid active features, ensuring a premium audio experience.

Elite 10: The Pinnacle of Technology

On the other hand, the Elite 10 earbuds are designed for those who demand the best in technology for their work or leisure activities. These earbuds are said to be Jabra’s most advanced offering, boasting features like Dolby Audio and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Premium Range for the Indian Market

Both the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active earbuds are positioned in the premium range, marking Jabra’s ambitious entry into India’s growing TWS earbuds market. With features like Dolby Audio and ANC support, these earbuds are set to give stiff competition to other brands in the premium segment.

Price and Availability

While the price for the Elite 10 is yet to be disclosed, the Elite 8 Active is already available for purchase at ₹17,999. Consumers can expect top-notch features and quality, given Jabra’s reputation in the audio technology sector.

Key Takeaways

Elite 8 Active: World’s toughest earbuds Priced at ₹17,999 Available in caramel, navy, black, and dark grey Features Dolby Audio and adaptive hybrid active technology

Elite 10: Jabra’s most advanced earbuds Features Dolby Audio and ANC Positioned in the premium range



Conclusion

The launch of Jabra’s Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active TWS earbuds in India is a significant move for the company, aiming to capture the premium segment of the market. With cutting-edge features and robust build quality, these earbuds are likely to attract a wide range of consumers, from tech-savvy professionals to outdoor enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for these earbuds if you’re in the market for a premium audio experience.