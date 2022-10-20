itel strengthens its smartwatch portfolio; launches two models Smartwatch 1GS and Smartwatch 2 with BT calling

A smartwatch for a smarter lifestyle, itel launches two powerful smartwatch models 1GS and smartwatch 2 to dominate the smart wearables market. Fulfilling the aspirations of semi-urban and rural consumers, these innovative and best-in-class offerings will provide customers with an all-encompassing experience. The smartwatch 1GS model boasts a massive 250mAh battery, loaded with a 1.32 HD round screen, BT calling and health monitoring sensor like Infrared SpO2 & Heart rate, and is affordably priced at Rs. 2,999. Whereas, the smartwatch 2 model is equipped with an integrated 128MB independent local music player to offer a seamless music experience along with a Bluetooth calling functionality that enables users to take calls over watch using an in-built mic and speakers priced at Rs 2499.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, “The new launches are a testament to itel’s commitment of providing innovation and cutting-edge technology at an affordable price in India. The country has recently surpassed China to become the second-largest smartwatch market with a jump of over 300 per cent YoY. The global smartwatch market’s shipment saw an increase of 13 per cent, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in Q2, 2022, according to an industry report. This is the most opportune time for us and based on consumer needs, we are constantly striving to introduce ideal products to the Indian market. With this launch, we will be offering innovative technology to the semi-urban and rural customers in India who look for value in every purchase.”

Smartwatch 1GS comes in a unique aluminium alloy frame and stylish metallic texture with a 1.32 IPS round screen. A host of health features such as an infrared blood oxygen monitor, 24*7 heart rate and sleep monitor will help users to manage and reduce stress in their daily life. Its massive battery allows Bluetooth calling for 5 hrs. It is available in black colour with additional features including a phone, remote camera, in-built games and stopwatch.

On the other hand, smartwatch 2 comes with an in-built local music player with 128MB memory allowing users to store up to 40 songs for an uninterrupted music experience. Fostering a connected lifestyle, users can also keep up with everyday text messages, emails, social media alerts, alarm clocks, calendar alerts and female menstrual cycle reminders with its smart notification feature. It also allows dual connection features where users can connect to TWS and mobile phones at the same time. It also caters to the gamers with support of inbuilt games like Thunder Battleship, Young Bird and 2048. Smartwatch 2 is available in black colour.

Product Specifications