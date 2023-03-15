itel may launch the Most Powerful and High Performance Smartphone in Segment

iitel has launched several affordable yet flaunt-worthy smartphones in the past, and the latest leak hints toward the company’s new smartphone series that is likely to disrupt the market with segment-first features offering mega battery and large display in the segment at a hard-to-resist price point.

As per the sources, itel is all set to disrupt the market with a new smartphone series featuring never-seen-before features at an unbeatable price point. The series is set to revolutionize the market with its mega battery and large display.

According to itel’s social media handles, the upcoming smartphone is expected to offer top-notch performance and unrivalled battery life. Our sources reveal that the smartphone will pack a 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, making it a segment-first in the sub-8k category.

What’s more, the smartphone will boast a massive 6.6-inch HD display, promising an immersive experience for users.

With this new addition to itel’s smartphone portfolio, the brand is set to push the boundaries of tech innovation in the segment, making technology more accessible and inclusive for all the consumers who are looking for an aspirational product in the segment.

Adding to the anticipation, itel recently made headlines by announcing the powerful Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. While itel has not confirmed which products Hrithik will endorse, his integration into their marketing strategy may be a pre-indicator of this potential launch.

With itel’s earlier associations, we have learned that they go with the singular objective of democratizing technology for the masses, and with the new brand vision of #JodeIndiaKaHarDil#itel, itel is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of every Indian by empowering them through the power of technology.

itel has carved its leadership in the entry-level smartphone segment by emerging as a preferred brand in the sub-INR 8,000 segment by reporting the biggest proportion of repeat users among first-time handset buyers in the segment, according to a consumer survey conducted by Counterpoint Research.