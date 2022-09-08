iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to be the World’s First Smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor

Ads

The upcoming smartphone from the house of iQOO — iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be the world’s first phone to be equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor with 6nm technology that promises exceptional performance. The smartphone will be equipped with other exciting and powerful features as well under 15K segment like segment’s best 120Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, 50MP rear camera, Latest Android 12 version, highest AnTuTu score of 388K+ in segment, etc.

For the consumers who require dynamic experiences with sustained power and performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 processor offers the same and maintains high visual fidelity with efficient battery usage. The power packed smartphone promises to deliver an ultra-gaming performance with industry-leading features to its Gen Z and young millennial consumers.

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be launching on 14th September 2022 in India and available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO.com.

Like all iQOO devices and continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer a seamless after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country.