Qualcomm Snapdragon Event Scheduled for May 20, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC Expected

Qualcomm has provided OEMs an advantage in bringing their latest Snapdragon processors to phones in China first for the past two years. Qualcomm has scheduled a Snapdragon Night event in China for May 20th, continuing the trend. The latest Snapdragon Mobile Platform, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, are likely to be unveiled at this event.

Qualcomm’s President and CEO, Cristiano Amon, commented on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Night event, saying that the Snapdragon Night on May 20th will be another important day for Snapdragon Insiders. This time, Qualcomm has been under severe scrutiny from MediaTek, and OEMs have not been nice to Qualcomm due to concerns with the last two generations of their flagship CPUs.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm is likely to reveal the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC in accordance with the new naming scheme. According to the leaked specifications, this SoC will most likely be built on the current Snapdragon 778G SoC with minor changes. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is reported to have four A710 cores running at 2.36GHz and four A510 cores running at 1.8GHz, as well as an Adreno 662 GPU.

This SoC will be used in smartphones as early as this month, with the OPPO Reno8 series. Aside from that, all major OEMs are said to be working on smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

According to previous rumours, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ dubbed SM8475 will be manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm technology. Due to the number of troubles that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 based on Samsung‘s manufacturing process had, Qualcomm is reported to be launching this mid-cycle upgrade. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is projected to feature the same 1 x Cortex X2 prime core, 3 x Cortex A710 Performance cores, and 4 x Cortex A510 efficiency cores as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is also believed to increase the CPU by 10%, and the GPU is predicted to get a slight speed boost.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is likely to debut in the Motorola ‘Frontier 22’, OnePlus 10 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the next ROG phone, and other models in the second half of the year.