iQOO Neo 6 Becomes No. 1 Best-Selling Smartphone on First Day of its Launch

Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO, today announced that its newly launched smartphone iQOO Neo 6 has received an overwhelming response from the customers and has become the No. 1 best-selling smartphone on first day of its launch on Amazon.in in 30K segment.

Expressing excitement on this response, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer at iQOO India said, “We are immensely delighted to see the staggering response from our consumers for Neo 6 making it a bestseller smartphone on amazon.in. iQOO Neo 6 offers cutting-edge technological innovation, premium performance, and excellent gaming experience that meet the needs of today’s consumers both in entertainment and daily necessities. Moreover, we appreciate positive feedback from our users that motivates us to bring more innovative products and technologies in the future”.

The ultimate flagship smartphone iQOO Neo 6 is powered with Snapdragon® 870 5G Mobile Platform, 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, HDR 10+ Certification to provide ultimate performance experience. The smartphone comes equipped with 36907mm2 Cascade Cooling System, 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate and 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor to provide uncompromised gaming experience. With a perfect amalgamation of power and performance, the iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with 80W FlashCharge technology for the 4700mAh battery that helps in charging 50% battery in just 12 minutes.

Priced at INR 29,999 (Effective price: INR 25,999) for 8GB+128GB and INR 33,999 (Effective price: 29,999) for the 12GB+256GB variant, the iQOO Neo 6 is be available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store in two elegant color options Dark Nova and Cyber Rage. Additionally, the brand is providing two years of android and three years of monthly security updates on Neo 6.